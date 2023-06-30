Loudoun is revered among hikers for its outdoor trails, most notably a dramatic, swooping 13-mile stretch of the world-famous Appalachian Trail in the Blue Ridge known as The Rollercoaster. Yet, so far, the county has never had an Adventure Trail—a guide to direct hikers, thrill seekers, adrenaline junkies and regular fitness enthusiasts to The Rollercoaster and other pulse-racing activities in Loudoun.
That changes this month when Visit Loudoun launches the official LoCo Adventure Trail, a campaign to promote not only energetic outdoor adventures such as hiking, zip-lining, cycling, horseback riding and kayaking, but indoor adventures, too—everything from indoor skydiving at iFly to go-karting at Autobahn Indoor Speedway and the ropes course at Summit Ropes, which is located just minutes from the new Silverline Metro stations.
Featured adventures on the trail will run the gamut from the casual to the extreme—a pulse-racing calling card.
Let’s start with indoors. Did you know that Loudoun has two axe-throwing venues in which to channel your inner Medieval marauder? Axes & Os, which opened in Sterling in 2019 and has already held a leg of the World Axe Throwing League was joined by Elysium Axe Bar in Purcellville in 2022, a nightclub-style complex with eight throwing lanes and state-of-the-art projection technology that creates targets for participants to aim at—everything from video game characters to the squares in tic tac toe. Fans of an existing Loudoun trail—the LoCo Ale Trail—will be pleased to discover the venue serves a range of craft beer including from local breweries Lost Rhino, Vanish and Bear Chase.
Indeed, a promotional aspect of the LoCo Adventure Trail will be to direct participants to cafés, bars, restaurants and refreshment stops close to activities. Runners or cyclists on the Washington & Old Dominion Trail, for example, will be able to locate Vino 9 in Paeonian Springs, or Carolina Brothers Pit BBQ in Ashburn, both just off the trail.
Loudoun is a mecca for outdoor adventures of course, with thrills to be found on land and water. The Potomac River is more than a border with Maryland: the trail will direct visitors to kayaking and paddle boarding opportunities on the river.
One heart-pounding adventure for friends, families and corporate groups that will be featured on the trail: paintball. Pev’s Paintball Park south of Leesburg is a 48-acre venue with 14 themed playing fields that include a fortress with three watch towers and two man-made rock fields with caves. Nothing gets the blood racing quite like being under fire while hiding in a prison guard watchtower.
