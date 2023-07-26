The Loudoun County fair runs through Saturday, offering carnival rides, concerts, rodeos, a demolition derby—and lots and lots of animals.
Among the highlights on the schedule today are two concerts by Alison Thoms, a pie eating contest and a rabbit parade.
Blue Ribbon Showcase Open to Public 10:00am to 10:00pm
Kids’ Day – Children up to 12 years of age, free until 4:00pm
Senior Day – Adults Age 62 and older free until 4:00pm
‘Who’s in the Barnyard’ Guided Tours provided to Camps upon arrival
Advance tickets are available online at tickets.loudouncountyfair.com. The cost is $15 per day/$20 after 5 p.m. for adults and $5 for kids. Weekly passes are $40 for patrons age 13 and up and $15 for kids. Children under 5 are free. There also is a one-time $5 parking fee good for the whole week.
The fair runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Loudoun County Fairgrounds is located west of Leesburg at 17558 Dry Mill Road.
Today’s Event Schedule:
MORNING
8 a.m. Swine Market Show in the Show Barn
10 a.m. Rabbit Hopping Demonstration in the Green Barn Arena
10:30 a.m. Wild West Showdown
11 a.m, Horse Drill Team Performance in the Outdoor Arena
11 a.m. Bingo in Sykes Hall
11 a.m. Carnival Opens
11 a.m. Poultry Care 101 in the Green Barn
11 a.m. Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
11:30 a.m. Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
AFTERNOON
noon Fair Lunch – Alpaca & Llama Club in the Franny Pavilion
noon Alison Thoms in the Franny Pavilion noon Community Demonstration
12:30 p.m. Wild West Showdown
12:30 p.m. Temple Hall Sheep Breed Show in the Green Barn Arena
1 p.m. Egg Toss Challenge in the Franny Pavilion
1:30 p.m. Horse Drill Team Performance in the Outdoor Arena
2 p.m. Alpaca/Llama Fiber Craft in the Stall Area
2:30 p.m. Pie Eating Contest in the Franny Pavilion
3:30 p.m. Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
4 p.m. Community Demonstration
4 p.m. Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
4:30 p.m. Sheep Showmanship (Temple Hall 4-H & Sheep Clubs) in the Green Barn Arena
4:30 p.m. ‘Who’s in the Barnyard’ Guided Tour - Meet at Sykes Hall Lobby
4:30 p.m. Rabbit Parade of Breeds in the Green Barn – Rabbit Area
5 p.m. Fair Dinner – Beef Club in the Franny Pavilion
5 p.m. Alison Thoms concert in the Franny Pavilion
5:30 p.m. Wild West Showdown
EVENING
6 p.m. Chicken Poop Bingo
6 p.m. Milking Demonstrations & Facts about Cows in the Dairy Barn
6:30 p.m. Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
7 p.m. Sheep Breed and Market Show in the Green Barn Arena
7 p.m. Pig Scramble in the Show Barn
8 p.m. Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
9 p.m. Wild West Showdown
9:30 p.m. Hypnotist Show in the Jack Brown Pavilion
