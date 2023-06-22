Keep a careful eye out in downtown Leesburg businesses this July, and you may just catch sight of a familiar red-and-white shirt and round glasses.
Twenty-five downtown businesses, selling everything from books to beads to beer, will have a familiar visitor for families to find in a town-wide game of Where’s Waldo. Find him in at least 10 different stores, and shoppers can earn fun, family-friendly prizes like temporary tattoos and a $1 off a Where’s Waldo book, plus be entered into a drawing for more prizes donated from local businesses like Where’s Waldo books.
It’s something Birch Tree Bookstore founder Leah Fallon hopes will not only be fun for visitors, but also will build community and bring more traffic to Leesburg’s downtown small businesses.
“During the summer, we've been getting a lot more tourists, and that is what we see primarily in the summer. And I know that a lot of the local community, they see a lot of roadblocks to visiting downtown,” Fallon said. “A lot of people that I talk to don't know what's downtown, they don't know where to park, so I want to give local people a reason to come downtown, some kind of game or activity for their kids and for even adults.”
Fallon brought Waldo to Leesburg through the annual Find Waldo Local event offered by Candlewick Press and the American Booksellers Association. Waldo is an in-demand guy—there are only 300 openings across the country for businesses like Birch Tree to participate, she said.
She thinks Waldo is the right guy for the job—since Waldo’s first appearance in 1987, the books by Martin Handford have sold more than 80 million copies, been translated into more than 30 languages, and become a mainstay on bookstore shelves, including at Birch Tree. And more than 30 years after the first “Where’s Wally?” book published—the character’s name in the UK where he first appeared—a generation of Waldo seekers have grown up and had their own kids to whom they can pass down their books.
Fallon said she expects the Where’s Waldo event to bring out all ages.
“When I started this business, I saw it all over Instagram and I was like, ‘what is this?’ And I started Birch tree really wanting to connect with the community, and it seems like such a cool community event,” she said.
And she hopes it will drive shoppers to businesses off the beaten path—like hers. While Birch Tree is located on Market Street, one of Leesburg’s main thoroughfares, it’s a little off the usual pedestrian path along King Street. The businesses in that building, 9 and 11 West Market St., have started what they call the West Market collective to support one another.
“I see a lot of the struggles, especially with the side streets, that are newer businesses trying to get people on our street. And it is a struggle,” she said. “So, we’re always trying to come up with creative ways to bring people down here—just turn the corner.”
She’s brought together a broad range of businesses all across downtown. Coffee shops like Goosecup and King Street Coffee, Leesburg Beads, eateries like Mocatinas and Buford’s Biscuits, boutiques like Madisonbelle and Ashby Mae Children’s Boutique, shops like Sunflower Shack or Plum Grove Cyclery and the Saturday farmers market are all taking part.
“I remember Where’s Waldo books when they first came out,” Black Hoof Brewing founder Bill Haase said. “I always had fun with those books, and I think it’s a good way to pass that on to other generations and other people.”
He said he also wants to bring more people to town.
“We definitely want a vibrant community that draws people from outside of this area to show them what Leesburg’s all about, and what we have to offer them,” Haase said.
Catty Corner Café founder Heather Donahue said her four kids grew up with Where’s Waldo books.
“He’s a good attraction for children, and we try and attract children and family members here.” she said. “It’s a good place to come, it’s a fun environment, and I think the cats might have fun playing with Waldo.”
And she said Leesburg’s local small businesses are a collaborative group.
“With Leesburg, a lot of them are of course small businesses, but women-owned businesses, so we definitely look out for one another and support one another and try and keep each other swapping business and telling everybody about the other businesses out there,” she said.
Fallon said they see that what helps one downtown business helps all the businesses.
“I’m just slowly trying to find the local people and give them a reason to come downtown. Oftentimes, they come down here they eat before they come to the book club, and then they go to get drinks afterwards,” she said. “…I think the more that we can do that and be supportive of one another and know what’s going on, the stronger we’ll all be.”
She has a vision for downtown Leesburg, its community, and its locally owned small businesses.
“I want it to be a destination, not just for local people, but I want it to get on the map,” she said. “It'd be so cool that to have people coming from Chicago to visit downtown Leesburg. We have a lot of history in this area that people should know about. The more you support downtown, the more it supports the local community and the local economy.”
Look for a Waldo float in Leesburg’s Fourth of July parade, and for six-inch cutouts of Waldo peeking out from local shelves. Participating shops will have a “Shop Local, Find Waldo Here” sticker in the window.
Where’s Waldo? This July, he’ll be somewhere in these Leesburg businesses:
- Birch Tree Bookstore/Foliage Plant Shop
- Goosecup
- Zest Clothing & Co./Brick and Mortar Mercantile
- Muz & Rose
- Leesburg Farmers Market
- Buford’s Biscuits
- Range Global Goods
- Gruto’s Soft Serve
- Madisonbelle
- Leesburg Beads and Studio
- Black Hoof Brewing Company
- Mocatinas
- Neighbors: A Local Market
- Finch Knit & Sew Studio
- Very Virginia Shop
- 27 South Interiors
- SimplyBe Coffee
- Ashby Mae Children’s Boutique
- Books and Other Found Things
- Catty Corner Café
- Sunflower Shack
- Plum Grove Cyclery
- District Hemp Botanicals
- Gvino Enoteca
- King Street Coffee
