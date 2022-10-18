Vintage sportscars will touring area roads Oct. 18-23 as part of the 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA time trials—a precursor to one of the world’s most iconic automobile races.
The top performers could qualify for entry into the 2023 edition of the Mille Miglia race, which dates back to 1927.
Participants will have three days of time trials on courses that will take them from Middleburg to the Summit Point race park in West Virginia and the Italian Embassy in Washington, DC. There will be opportunities to get up close with the cars and drivers at events in Middleburg and at Creighton Farms.
On Thursday morning, the cars will converge in Middleburg for a 9 a.m. pre-training race. On Friday afternoon, there will be a street "racing" demonstration on Madison Street. Starting around 4:30 p.m. drivers will race between The Pink Box and the Old Ox Brewery in heats with drivers competing to travel the distance closest to a specified time—with winners likely determined by fractions of seconds.
For details, go to groupinc.net/mm2022.
