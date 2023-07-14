The former Chefscape and Smokehouse Live space at the Village at Leesburg is marking its latest evolution, this week welcoming Water’s End Brewery to The Dell Food & Brew Hall.
It’s the fourth location for Water’s End, the craft brewery founded in 2016 by longtime friends Zach Mote, Josh Fournelle, and Ryan Sharkey. It also has locations in Fredericksburg, Lake Ridge and Potomac Mills.
The brewery joins food vendors Paulie’s Italian Kitchen, Lucky Dog, Nacho Macho and Colombian’s Place in The Dell. Water’s End occupies approximately 1,200 square feet of the 5,800 square foot food hall.
The Dell Food & Brew Hall concept is the brainchild of Rappaport’s President Henry Fonvielle and Artie Simcox, one of the founders of the Great American Restaurant Group and namesake of Artie’s Restaurant in Fairfax.
The decision to brand the space as The Dell is intended to convey a sense that it is gathering place and a safe haven. “The Dell is where food and drink unite,” Simcox stated. “Kick back and relax, you’re at The Dell.”
It has been a busy week at The Dell. Water’s End and Nacho Macho, a new concept by the operators of the Taco Town food truck serving traditional nachos and wings, both officially opened Wednesday.
Chefscape continues to operate as a commercial kitchen on the property.
The Dell is open Wednesday through Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.
