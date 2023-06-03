Four years ago, the Town of Round Hill launched a day-long celebration of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail as part of a campaign to encourage residents to get outdoors more.
This year, the Appalachian Trail Festival takes on a more regional feel with the Town of Hillsboro joining the project.
On June 10, the grounds around Hillsboro’s Old Stone School will feature live music, trail talks, kids' activities, food and vendors. Representatives from environmental/hiking groups—including the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, American Hiking Society, Sierra Club and the Appalachian Mountain Club—will be on hand to discuss their programs and other outdoors enthusiasts will offer hands-on learning from trail cooking to yoga for hikers. The concert lineup includes Mink's Miracle Medicine, Justin Trawick & the Common Good, and the Short Hill Mountain Boys.
Spanning 2,190 miles of mountain ridge lines from Maine to Georgia, the AT crosses 14 states—and generally tracks along Loudoun County’s western border, part of the popular “roller coaster” section of the trail.
The inaugural festival in 2019 celebrated Round Hill's official designation as an A.T. Community, recognizing the trail as a community asset and pledging to support ongoing Trail stewardship. Since then, Hillsboro and the village of Bluemont also have secured that designation.
A new feature this year will be a Friday evening talk by Jeff Ryan as part of the Hillsboro's Eat, Drink & Be Literary series at the Old Stone School. Ryan, the author of numerous books about America’s trails and public lands, will discuss the “Secrets of the AT.” The ticketed event will begin at 7 p.m. June 9.
Another addition to the event is “Wild Beauty,” an Appalachian Trail-Inspired Invitational Art Show, that displays Appalachian inspiration through the eyes of artists. Explore “Wild Beauty” through paintings, fiber arts, photography, ceramics and prints. Art will be available for purchase during festival hours, with the artists on hand throughout the day to talk about their work. Artists include Nick Garnhart, Jill Jensen, Joan Gardiner, Megan Caldwell, Amy Oliver, Kathleen Howsare and Johlene Hess.
For full festival details, go to roundhillat.org.
