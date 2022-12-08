Last weekend featured a host of tree lightings and other holiday season kickoffs but the festivities continue around Loudoun this weekend.
Leesburg: Crowds will return to downtown Leesburg this weekend when the Tally Ho Theater hosts three-sold out concerts by the all-star Jingle Jam Band, and crowds will line King Street for Saturday night’s holiday parade, starting at 6 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, shoppers will flock to the Ida Lee Park Recreation Center for the annual Holiday Fine Arts and Crafts Show. For details, go to leesburgva.gov/holidaysinleesburg.
Middleburg has a host family-oriented activities planned throughout the month. Onn Saturday it is the A Dickens of a Dog Show. Staring at 12:30 p.m. dogs and their humans will parade from the National Sporting Library & Museum to Brick and Mortar Mercantile. Prizes will be awarded for the best holiday costume, best costume with a Middleburg theme, and best dressed dog and human pair. The event will be followed by a “yappy hour” from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., featuring treats for dogs. Participants may also register on the day of the event from 11:30 a.m. - 12:20 p.m. at the National Sporting Library & Museum. Proceeds benefit the Middleburg Humane Foundation. Go here for details.
Go to middleburgva.gov/holidays for event updates. For additional information, contact the Middleburg Town Office at 540-687-5152.
Purcellville: On Saturday, the Christmas in Purcellville parade will begin at noon, following a route from Blue Ridge Middle School to 20th Street, Main Street and Maple Avenue. Other events in town that day include at Holiday Market featuring local artists and crafters at the Bush Tabernacle, photos with Santa and ornament decorations at the Train Station, and a self-guided tour of the town’s best holiday light displays.
For details, go to https://purcellvilleva.gov/799/Holiday-and-Christmas-Activities.
The Town of Hillsboro’s free Christmas Market will be held at the Old Stone School this weekend. In addition to crafts from area vendors, beer from Hillsboro’s Old 690 Brewing Company and wines from area vineyards, food will be available from Ford’s Fish Shack and Smiling Tummy Thai on Saturday and Uncle Fred’s BBQ on Sunday. The market will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Sunday features Hillsboro Preservation Foundation’s Historic Hillsboro Homes Tour, offering guided tours with stops at five decorative homes and outdoor spaces, with stops at Hill Tom Market and Market in The Gap Pizza. Tour tickets are available for $15 at oldstoneschool.org.
Lovettsville will continue its Love Winter events with the town’s Light up Lovettsville contest on Saturday Dec. 10. The light judging will begin at 6 p.m. Residents may nominate houses and businesses to be added to the judges’ route by filling out the form listed on the town’s Lovettsville Winter Facebook page. Awards will be presented at the Dec. 15 Town Council meeting.
