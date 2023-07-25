The Loudoun County fair opens today for a five-day run that will include carnival rides, concerts, rodeos, a demolition derby—and lots and lots of animals.
Among the highlights on today’s schedule are a 5 p.m. concert by Tommy Wood and the first running of the popular demolition derby starting at 7:30 p.m.
Advance tickets are available online at tickets.loudouncountyfair.com. The cost is $15 per day/$20 after 5 p.m. for adults and $5 for kids. Weekly passes are $40 for patrons age 13 and up and $15 for kids. Children under 5 are free. There also is a one-time $5 parking fee good for the whole week.
The fair runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Loudoun County Fairgrounds is located west of Leesburg at 17558 Dry Mill Road.
Today’s Event Schedule:
Blue Ribbon Showcase Open to Public 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
MORNING
7 a.m. Weigh-in & Ultrasound for Swine
9 a.m. Weigh-In for Beef
10 a.m. Grading of Market Animals
10 a.m. Gambler’s Choice Equestrian Show at the Outdoor Arena
10 a.m. Rabbit Hopping Competition in the Show Barn
11:30 a.m. Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
11:30 a.m. Goat Showmanship & Dairy Goat Show in the Green Barn Arena
AFTERNOON
Noon Cavy Demonstration in Sykes Hall – First Floor
1 p.m. Dairy Showmanship in the Show Barn
1 p.m. Goat Breed & Market Show in the Green Barn Arena
2:30 p.m. Dairy Breed Show in the Show Barn
3 p.m. Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
3:30 p.m. Horse Showmanship in the Horse Barns
4 p.m. Community Demonstration
4 p.m. Carnival Opens
4 p.m. Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
4:30 p.m. Wild West Showdown
5 p.m. Fair Dinner in the Franny Pavilion
5 p.m. Tommy Wood concert in the Outdoor Arena
5:30 p.m. ‘Who’s in the Barnyard’ Guided Tour, Meet at Sykes Hall Lobby
EVENING
6 p.m. Milking Demonstrations & Facts about Cows in the Dairy Barn
6 p.m. Swine Showmanship in the Show Barn
6:30 p.m. Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
7 p.m. Welcome, Fair Dedication, Scholarship Winners in the Outdoor Arena
7:30 p.m. Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby in the Outdoor Arena
9 p.m. Wild West Showdown
9:30 p.m. Hypnotist Show in the Jack Brown Pavilion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.