Remember the good old days of camping out for concert tickets? Leesburg’s beloved Jingle Jam holiday concert has long been a last bastion of nostalgic predawn ticket queues. The legendary holiday concert is back Friday, Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at the Tally Ho Theater after a two-year hiatus. And yes, you still need to line up in person to grab a spot.
The Jingle Jam, launched by Loudoun musicians Todd Wright and Stilson Greene in 2007, has been a holiday must-do for the Leesburg community, with fans lining up overnight and shows selling out in just hours. This year’s concert features two nights of performances for the first time, with another local favorite, Cal Everett, stepping in as co-organizer after Greene’s retirement last year. Like a 21st century Bing Crosby and Dean Martin, Wright and Everett can’t wait to bring back one of the most joyful events of the season for musicians and audiences alike.
“Cal and I are both huge Christmas guys,” Wright said. “I love Christmas music. I love the guys in the [Jingle Jam] band, and I love playing with them. The Leesburg crowd is so into it. … They sing along. They’re all in the mood. Nothing gets me ready for the season like this show does. Having it out of our lives for two years, it still felt like Christmas, but it didn’t really feel like Christmas.”
Tickets go on sale in-person only at the Tally Ho Theater box office Friday Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Lines will form well before. Sales continue Saturday, Nov. 5. Based on past years, organizers warn that chances of a sellout are strong, even with an additional Friday night show. Wright and Everett said they’ll add a Saturday matinee if tickets for the evening shows disappear fast.
Everett, who has been involved with the concert for more than a decade as a part of the band, is embracing his new role as co-organizer and loves the sense of community the event brings to Leesburg. The Jingle Jam fits right in with the festive atmosphere of downtown Leesburg during the holidays and always follows the Leesburg Christmas and Holiday Parade, which takes place Saturday Dec. 10 this year.
“It’s so local. It’s so Leesburgian. It’s become this small-town thing, and there’s a comfort level in that. … It’s like a Hallmark movie without the cheese,” Everett said.
But both organizers admit there may be just a little bit of “cheese” and a strong sense of tradition in the warm vibes between musicians and audience.
“The show started as a concert, but because we kept the same group [of musicians] together and we got to know each other, all this ad lib schtick and variety show stuff started filtering in. … It’s funny, there’s lots of jokes. It all seems to work.” Everett said.
Wright said there’s definitely an old-school variety show feel with a contemporary vibe.
“We’re both fans of the old-style Bing Crosby holiday shows. … My whole life I always felt like I wanted to do one of those,” Wright said. “Now that we have the Jingle Jam, I feel like I get to be Leesburg’s Bing Crosby.”
Most of the band members have signature songs for the show. And a fan favorite is Wright’s rendition of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” from the classic holiday special “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” And Wright always outsources the song’s famed “Stink. Stank. Stunk” line to a kid in the audience.
“We all have our signature songs,” Wright said. “I’ll be walking through a sandwich shop in Leesburg in July and someone will yell out, ‘Yo, Mr. Grinch!’”
One of Everett’s Jingle Jam standbys is the 1960s Charles Brown classic “Please Come Home for Christmas,” covered by the Eagles in 1978. Everett said he’s also busting out his ukulele for the 1950s kitsch tune “Mele Kalikimaka” made famous by Crosby.
For more than a decade, crowds lined up at Ida Lee Recreation Center in the wee hours every November to buy tickets for the hottest show in town. Wright and Everett considered taking ticket sales online this year but decided to keep sales in-person, mostly because of high fees charged by online ticket sales platforms—but also a sense of nostalgia for a Leesburg tradition.
“We just didn’t want to put [extra fees] on the consumers,” Everett said. “We decided we can kind of rekindle a little bit of that Ida Lee vibe. You’ve got to buy your ticket in person at the box office. It’s a wink and a nod to tradition that a lot of people love.”
The beloved Jingle Jam band has also remained largely the same over the years and features Jon Carroll, Gary Smallwood, Tobias Smith, Mark Williams, Kim Pittinger, and Prescott Engle onstage with Wright and Everett. The band looks forward to the event as much as the audience, the organizers said.
“We’re pumped. When we send the email out to everybody in the band and we’re like, ‘We're doing it!’ we literally have resounding yeses from everybody in five minutes, which is really impressive for musicians,” Wright said.
And this year’s shows promise a few new twists and the joy of a return to the stage after two long years.
“We’re adding some more magic this year,” Wright said.
The 2022 Jingle Jam takes place Friday Dec. 9 and Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Tally Ho Theater in Leesburg. Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 4 andSaturday, Nov. 5, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tally Ho box office only. For more information go to facebook.com/jinglejamband or follow the event on Instagram at @jinglejamleesburg
