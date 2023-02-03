Looking for an entertaining, unusual—and easy—Valentine’s Day night out? That’s the concept behind the ValenTUNES Date and Skate Night planned at the ION Arena. And it raises money for Loudoun charities.
The event is planned in conjunction with BENEFIT, a coalition of musicians and community leaders that raises funds and awareness for nonprofits serving children. Proceeds from the event will be combined with proceeds of BENEFIT’s 2022 Crossroads Music Festival to provide grants to nonprofit organizations this spring.
Organizers are hoping to make planning easy for the year’s biggest date night. The $200 per couple ticket includes a buffet dinner, wine or champaign, dancing to the live music of Jumptown—and a chance to strap on skates and glide the ice at the arena.
“We are excited to offer couples a totally turnkey date night that helps our community, too. Dinner, drinks, and entertainment are all part of the experience, so all you have to do is purchase your ticket. It’s a win for everyone,” BENEFIT Co-founder Amy Bobchek said.
The event begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, with skating continuing through 7 p.m., dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. and dessert and dancing continuing through 10 p.m.
The event for ages 21 and over.
Tickets are limited and deadline to purchase them is Monday, Feb. 6.
