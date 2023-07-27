The Loudoun County fair runs through Saturday, offering carnival rides, concerts, rodeos, a demolition derby—and lots and lots of animals.
Among the highlights on the schedule today include a concert by Glen Shelton and a rodeo.
Advance tickets are available online at tickets.loudouncountyfair.com. The cost is $15 per day/$20 after 5 p.m. for adults and $5 for kids. Weekly passes are $40 for patrons age 13 and up and $15 for kids. Children under 5 are free. There also is a one-time $5 parking fee good for the whole week.
The fair runs 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.
The Loudoun County Fairgrounds is located west of Leesburg at 17558 Dry Mill Road.
Today’s Event Schedule:
Blue Ribbon Showcase Open to Public 10 am to 11 pm
MORNING
9 am Beef Showmanship in the Show Barn
10 am Rabbit Showmanship and Breed Show in the Green Barn Arena
11 am Horse Demonstration by 4-H Canterlopes Club in the Outdoor Arena
11:30 am ‘Who’s in the Barnyard’ Guided Tour meet at Sykes Hall Lobby
AFTERNOON
12 pm Community Demonstration
12:30 pm Heifer & Breed Show in the Show Barn
12:30 pm Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
1 pm Poultry Showmanship in the Green Barn Arena
2 pm Tug-of-War in the Franny Pavilion
2 pm Sheep Felting Demonstration in the Green Barn Arena
2:30 pm Wild West Showdown
3 pm Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
3:30 pm Horse Demonstration by 4-H Canterlopes Club in the Outdoor Arena
4 pm Community Demonstration
4 pm Poultry Testing (Closed to Public) in Sykes Hall
4 pm Carnival Opens
5 pm Market Steer Show in the Show Barn
5 pm Fair Dinner – Dairy Club in the Franny Pavilion
5 pm Glen Shelton in the Outdoor Arena
EVENING
6 pm Milking Demonstrations & Facts about Cows in the Dairy Barn
6 pm Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
6:30 pmbAgricadabra
6:30 pm Poultry Champions in the Green Barn Arena
7 pm Kid’s Rodeo in the Outdoor Arena
8 pm Professional Bull Riding and Rodeo in the Outdoor Arena
9:15 pm Chicken Poop Bingo in Sykes Hall Front
9:30 pm Wild West Showdown
10 p.m. Hypnotist Show in the Jack Brown Pavilion
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.