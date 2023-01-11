Comics and the business of comics have been a passion for Todd McDevitt for more than 30 years. This week, McDevitt shares his passion with Loudoun during a pop-up comic con event at Crooked Run Fermentation in Sterling.
The Jan. 13 event features vendors from around the DMV and a chance for comics enthusiasts to share their passion in a fun environment. McDevitt, owner of the Pittsburgh-based independent retail chain New Dimension Comics, will be on hand to evaluate collections. So dust off those stacks collecting dust in the attic and stop by for an expert opinion.
McDevitt, who owns six comics retail stores in the Pittsburgh area and hosts a podcast about the industry, makes frequent trips to the DMV to evaluate collections and visit friends. On a trip several years ago, he showed up at Crooked Run to have a beer while reviewing a stack of comics and made an instant connection with the staff at the beloved craft brewery with locations in Sterling and Leesburg.
“I love the brewery scene. Any time I’m traveling, the first thing I check into is where is there a cool brewery that I can visit?” McDevitt said. Crooked Run’s beer is a bit of a standout for me. They do things that are my style.”
McDevitt has done several smaller pop-up events with Crooked Run and worked with brewery manager Abby Devlin to take things up a notch for the Jan. 13 event.
”[Devlin] was part of the spark to get this escalated,” McDevitt said.
For Devlin, the comic con event is another chance for the brewery to create community, in the same way management uses its large space in Sterling for music and comedy shows.
“Todd is the comic mastermind. I manage the breweries and love to do large- and small-scale events where we can bring communities together,” Devlin said.
Devlin added a cosplay element to this week’s event, and the hope is to make it a festive and fun place where enthusiasts can buy, sell, trade or just share their love of the medium.
McDevitt got into comics in high school and quickly found the business side of comics–buying collections in bulk and selling individual editions.
“Before I knew it, I was selling comics in the hallway of my high school. … As a kid, I had this entrepreneurial spirit. I was always that kid that had a lemonade stand and a paper route,” he said. “I discovered the business side of comics very quickly and embraced that.”
McDevitt launched his first retail shop in Pittsburgh and has since expanded to six retail stores. Opening multiple brick and mortar locations in a relatively small geographic area helps people connect with their passions and creates a virtuous cycle of interest, he said.
“The word I would use is infectious,” McDevitt said. “It started out with me just seeing a need. … Each store eventually had their own identity.”
McDevitt is always on the hunt for untapped collections, and has found some treasure troves in the DMV suburbs where the brick and mortar retail scene is not as strong. He says he’s going into the Jan. 13 pop-up mostly with a sense of fun, but there’s always a chance of stumbling on a cool collection. It’s also a chance for Loudouners with forgotten collections to dig them up and see what they’re worth.
“That’s my number one goal for something like this—to encourage people to see what’s in their attic,” McDevitt said.
The event will feature 20 to 30 vendors from around the DMV, including Ashburn’s Comic Logic, one of a handful of dedicated comics retailers in the Northern Virginia suburbs.
Owner Rob Kaylin opened Comic Logic in 2015 in partnership with local restaurateur and comics aficionado Kevin Bednarz, who owns the Ashburn Pub in the same Ashburn Village Plaza shopping center.
Like McDevitt, Kaylin got into comics in high school and grew his interest in college.
“I went to college and got introduced to all kinds of comics that went beyond your standard superhero fare which really opened my eyes and got me interested,” Kaylin said.
After drifting away from comics for a few years as a young adult, Kaylin was drawn back in by the richness and range of stories in the 21st Century medium.
“I discovered the wide array of storytelling that takes place in comics these days, far beyond the Marvel and DC blockbuster stuff. There are so many comics that deal with everything from horror to sci fi to real world drama to thrillers to comedy books,” Kaylin said. “There’s a lot of amazing things.”
Kaylin worked at a now-closed comics store in Lansdowne before opening his own shop in 2015, and McDevitt is a fan.
“[Comic Logic] is a great example of a clubhouse climate. … They don’t do it just to make a sale. They do it because they’re passionate about this stuff. … I would argue it’s the same for any comic book store owner. I always joke that we could be doing something different that would probably make us more money, but to enjoy what you do all day is the best,” McDevitt said.
Kaylin will be at the Crooked Run event as a vendor. He also hosts regular minicons in the Comic Logic parking lot.
“There’s a lot of interest in this pop culture. … Collecting and collectibles went through the roof during the pandemic. It’s starting to settle down but there’s still a lot of interest,” Kaylin said. “The storytelling in comics is on par with—if not better than—any medium out there. What they’re doing in comics right now in terms of great stories and the diversity– so there’s literally comics for everybody. It’s an exciting time to be in the industry.”
Crooked Run Fermentation’s Pop-Up Comic Con takes place Friday, Jan. 13 from 6 to 10 p.m. at 22455 Davis Drive, Sterling, Suite 120. For details about the event, go to facebook.com/crookedrunfermentation.
For more information about New Dimension Comics or having your collection evaluated by Todd McDevitt, go to ndcomics.com.
To learn more about Comic Logic in Ashburn, go to comiclogicva.com.
