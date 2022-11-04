What do a rock band drummer from Alabama, a soul/funk bass player from Chicago, an ex-hair band member from Burke, an off-Broadway performer, and a frontman from Amarillo, TX, have in common?
They all have white-collar day jobs, and they’re all part of the Loudoun-based country music cover group: Rowdy Ace Band.
The five-piece band includes vocalist and guitarist Todd “Rowdy” Tolbert, lead rhythm guitarist Gregg “3G” Lechner, bassist and musical director Paul “Elwood” Horenberger, pedal steel guitarist Ron McNuss, and drummer Melissa “Twitch” Shaver.
Their shows combine country nostalgia and boot-scootin’ fun with a clear passion for performance. Although they all love playing country music for their audiences now, it didn’t start that way for many of the band’s members.
“I never played country in my life until I met [Tolbert]. And I actually said, I will never play country,” Horenberger said.
“I said the same thing,” Shaver said.
“And Gregg said the same thing—he was a hair band guy. I think Ron was the only other country guy,” said Tolbert, who has played country music since he was 18.
Back in 2014, co-workers Tolbert and Lechner bonded over their musical backgrounds and started practicing as a duo. Tolbert’s neighbor, Horenberger (who toured extensively with numerous bands throughout the ’80s and ’90s) joined in 2015. The three formed the nucleus of the band and chose their band name in 2016.
“We started practicing in [Tolbert’s] basement, and I was like, man, I am never playing country. I started playing it, and it was really fun. And [the bass lines on old country songs were] a lot harder than I ever expected. Now I’m hooked. It’s all I listen to.” Horenberger said.
In the beginning, the Rowdy Ace Band trio played country, rock, and slower acoustic ballads. That is, until 2018 when they saw a performance of Ashburn-based modern country cover band Delta Spur.
“I remember sitting there watching Delta Spur and saying, ‘well, we could do what they’re doing, but they’re skipping a whole part of country music that people enjoy,’” Tolbert said.
Since then, the band set out to play everything from Johnny Cash to Jason Aldean. They took their renditions of country and rock classics such as “Folsom Prison Blues,” “Beer in Mexico,” “Friends in Low Places,” “Take It Easy,” “Country Roads,” and more to breweries, wineries, legion halls, and weddings across Loudoun and Prince William counties.
Especially popular with audiences is their original song “Beer County Line.” Tolbert wrote the song decades before moving to Loudoun County, basing it on a wet county in the panhandle of Texas surrounded by dry counties. On nearly every road leading into the county, there was a beer joint selling packaged beer and liquor.
“It was written a long time ago, but it still fits here. I mean, there are 36 breweries in Loudoun County now. The song talks about small-town life, growing up in a little place, all the cool things that go along with that, and how we live there now,” Tolbert said.
In 2019, they were a five-piece band with Tolbert, Lechner, and Horenberger at the center, plus two other musicians. They were all content with playing two or three shows a month. By January 2020, it seemed they were on the precipice of booking more shows. Then, COVID struck, and like all live musicians, performances came to a halt.
But the resilience of the core trio would hugely aid their success. The three got their vaccines as soon as possible and were willing to perform before many other musicians in the area. Immediately, they were able to book shows in venues they weren’t able to before, and the band’s reputation skyrocketed.
“We came out of COVID to where we doubled the number of shows from 2019 to 2020. From ’20 to ’21, we doubled again. We were 65 shows in ’21, and then this year is 80 plus. It used to be three shows a month, and now we’re at three shows a weekend, most weekends,” Tolbert said.
Another key to their success was the addition of two more members.
McNuss’ extensive experience in playing pedal steel guitar for other bands and Patsy Cline off-Broadway shows added a distinctive western sound to the Rowdy Ace Band. “Twitch” Shaver’s—a nickname she earned from her rowing team during her college days at WVU—drumming abilities meshed with Horenberger’s bass.
“[Horenberger] is a funk/soul bass player, and I learned to play the drums to funk. So, when I got into this mix of playing with these guys [in July 2022], he and I were instantly locked in together. I never thought I’d play country music, and now I play with a bass player who was a funk player, and it works,” Shaver said.
With the new and improved five-piece Rowdy Ace Band, 2023 is gearing up to be an exciting year. Tolbert anticipates recording and releasing some of their covers and original songs. He also teases the band is in talks to open shows for some larger venues in Arlington and DC.
But, above all, they are focused on providing tighter, cleaner, and even more fun country music performances for Loudoun County.
“Some of these bands that you can see in Loudoun County that are country bands, country vocalists, they’re trying to make their bones and go off to Nashville and record. God bless ‘em! Do all that,” Tolbert said.
“While you’re doing that, we’re going to be back here doing 80-100 shows, playing for a bunch of our friends, and enjoying the hell out of it because that’s what we started out to do, and we’re kind of in the middle of where we want to be.”
“There are so many great musicians in Loudoun County and Northern Virginia. But I think the thing that we’re doing is different. We take it from the perspective of entertainment. Let’s go out and put on a show and have fun. We enjoy doing it, being there, and playing together, and maybe somebody else will too.”
Rowdy Ace Band releases the dates of their upcoming shows on their Facebook page every month. To stay updated with the band or inquire about booking them for a performance, go to rowdyace.net.
