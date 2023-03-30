By the time Eva Ulreich was in middle school, she knew animation was what she wanted to do. By age 12, she’d made her first successful short film. At 15, the Leesburg high school sophomore is an award-winning filmmaker with multiple festivals under her belt. And she’s just getting started.
“If you’ve got a story in your head and you want to put it into the world, animation is a very good way to do that,” Ulreich, a sophomore at Tuscarora High School and the Academy of Engineering and Technology, said.
Ulreich’s latest film “Reaper” won third place at the 2023 DC Independent Film Forum’s high school film competition in February. “Reaper” was also an official selection at the 2022 All American High School Film Festival in New York last fall. The film will be screened at several more festivals this year, including the National Film Festival for Talented Youth in Seattle and the Poppy Jasper International Film Festival in California in April.
For Ulreich, animation satisfies her creative spirit as both an artist and a storyteller. Her beautiful, often dark work contains otherworldly characters and an eerie vibe.
“I’ve been doing art since I could hold a pencil,” Ulreich said, adding that her fascination with cartoons and animation inspired her to take two-dimensional art to the next level.
“I would watch cartoons all the time, and finally in middle school, I was like ‘I want to make those,’” she said. “I thought it would be really cool if I could tell a story. … One day I was like, ‘I’m going to do that—and I did it.’”
Ulreich is particularly inspired by the Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, known for the 2009 animated fantasy film “The Secret of Kells” and several other Oscar nominated animated films. Cartoon Saloon’s “very beautiful and intricate animated movies” helped push her to create her own style and aesthetic.
“I look at the techniques and I’m like, who’s doing what here, and how is that working?” she said.
Ulreich created her first award-winning animated short “Anxiety” at age 12 on her Kindle, inspired by her efforts to overcome mental health challenges.
“I had this concept of a girl fighting her inner demons and I realized this is a lot like mental health issues. I sort of went along those lines as I was working on it,” she said. “My entire life since middle school has been centered around my mental health. … Because it was such a big focus—even if it was unconscious—it goes into what I make.”
For Ulreich, storytelling and visual elements are front and center, with sound design as an essential third component. Ulreich is also a violinist with the Loudoun Youth Symphony Orchestra, and sound and music play vital roles in her work.
Her 2020 short film “The Banshee” is set to Henry Cowell’s 1925 piano composition of the same name. The piece uses manual manipulation of piano strings instead of the keyboard, creating an eerie sound. Ulreich’s “The Banshee” follows a banshee as she retrieves the soul of a dying young woman.
Ulreich’s 2022 film “Reaper” is animated entirely by hand using Adobe Animate and took six months to make. The film tells the story of a young girl attempting to escape her own death, only to find herself facing a new danger. Fans can view past films, including “Anxiety” and “The Banshee,” on her YouTube channel, but she can’t release “Reaper” until the spring festival season is complete.
Ulreich has a career in filmmaking in her sights, but animation has also been a way to process the challenges teens around the world have experienced in the past three years.
“I very much see it becoming a career for me,” Ulreich said. “It’s also a creative outlet. It lets me engage in art and different kinds of media. There are tons of different aspects that go into making a good film. It’s something I really enjoy doing, and it’s been helping me move along.”
To check out Eva Ulreich’s animated films, go to youtube.com/@evadivaanimations.
Fans can also follow Ulreich on Instagram at @evadivairene and TikTok at @evadivairene_art.
