The TASTE Leesburg festival returns to the downtown historic district on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Food vendors, breweries, wineries, businesses, artisans, and entertainment will fill five blocks of the historic downtown. With more than 65 booths, area restaurants, food trucks, and vendors will offer a variety of menu options for purchase or stop into one of the downtown restaurants for a bite to eat.
The event is free, with food available for purchase directly from the food vendors.
Eleven vendors will also be on-site offering samples of beer, wine, cider and mead. A discounted early bird drink ticket is available online and costs $45. Ticket prices will increase to $55 on Aug. 12. All ticket purchases include a souvenir sampling glass and unlimited drink tastings.
Check-in tents will be located on the Town Green on West Market and North King streets to verify your ID and have your ticket scanned. A limited number of beverage tickets may be available the day of the event through online purchase only.
Live music will begin at 5 p.m. on the Center Stage, located on the corner of Market and King streets, with Bryan Fox & Friends, Yoko Says No, and Something’s Brewing. The Sip & Savor Stage, on King Street between Cornwall and North streets, will feature DJ C Squared. Aerial Acrobatics by Candescent will be performed on the courthouse lawn.
Parking will be available downtown at the Town Hall Parking Garage, the Pennington Parking Garage, the Church Street Parking Lot, and the Loudoun County Parking Garage.
Street closures will begin at 10 a.m. and are expected to re-open at approximately 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13.
For more information about the event, go to tasteleesburg.com or call Ida Lee Park Recreation Center at 703-777-1368.
