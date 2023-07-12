In November 2020, Ashburn residents Philip and Donna Martin lost their beloved black and white Tibetan terrier Sashi to cancer.
She was only eight years old and expected to live much longer.
Phillip Martin described the loss as a dark time that rocked him; it was like losing a family member. Sashi was like the daughter he never had, he said.
“We didn’t have children,” he said. “I’m 70. I have maybe 10-15 more good years and I thought Sashi did, too.”
Martin said he used to talk to Sashi about his day and had a strong bond with her.
A Tibetan terrier is a medium sized dog and is known as the “Holy Dog of Tibet.” It has been considered a good luck charm, as well as a watchdog and companion according to the American Kennel Club. It has an average lifespan of 15-16 years.
Martin hired a grief counselor who encouraged him to write about his experiences.
“You hear that a lot in regular therapy. You write things down because there is something therapeutic in that process,” he said.
Not long after Sashi’s passing, the Martin’s got a phone call that a Tibetan terrier puppy was available to be adopted. Phillip said they had been on a waiting list with no idea of how long it would take to get one. They had resigned themselves to go without a dog for a while, when they got the call that the breeder had a cancelation.
“I was grieving, and I hadn’t started healing and we got this call to have this opportunity to get this puppy. I wasn’t quite ready,” he said.
They agreed to take the nine-week-old puppy and named her Tashi.
Martin said he could hear Sashi’s voice in his head telling him she would help him as he adjusted to life without her and life with a new puppy.
Encouraged by feedback from people who read his regular positive Facebook posts coupled with what he was learning by having a new puppy and his writings as he grieved Sashi became the motivation for his book, “Tails from Tibet: Leadership Lessons for Young Lives.”
The story is about Tashi and her older sister Sashi, two Tibetan terriers who wonder where they came from and travel on the wings of an eagle to Tibet. During their journey, they have a variety of challenges and learn life lessons about trust, obedience, bravery, standing up for what is right and perseverance. Martin said it’s a book about leadership for children ages seven to 12.
Martin said he used what he learned from his time in the Boy Scouts as he worked through the ranks and finished as an Eagle Scout by weaving in the 12 tenets of the Scout law—trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent—into each chapter.
“Scouting was so important to me during my developmental years, and it spilled over into the book,” he said.
As he wrote and rewrote chapters, he learned more about persevering and adapting as he wove in adventures and life lessons into the story.
Martin said used the freelance platform Upwork to put out a call for illustrators from all over the world. He knew he wanted artwork made from watercolors and used Beatrix Potter’s illustrations from Peter Rabbit as his inspiration. He said within an hour of his posting he had 40 proposals.
He selected Polish artist Beata Banach to illustrate the book. Banach had never drawn a Tibetan terrier before, but Martin liked her work and they grew together.
Not long after he hired her, war broke out in Ukraine, 60 kilometers from Banach’s home. Martin said the project gave her something positive to focus on while war raged nearby.
The book includes 61 original illustrations. Martin said the images are captivating.
“People just want to buy the artwork,” he said.
The book is available on Amazon and Martin said the response has been amazing with people purchasing the book from 14 countries and more than 450 books sold. It is especially popular among owners of Tibetan terriers, who have been spreading the word about it.
Encouraged by the positive reception, Martin now plans to write a series that will be known as the Tashi Chronicles.
Martin, who ran an interior architecture firm and worked in leadership and executive coaching for 25 years, said writing it not only helped him through the grieving process, but it made him realize you can reinvent yourself at any age.
“There is value in that. What can you do at 72? It’s helped people in this age group figure out what they can be doing,” he said.
Philip Martin and Tashi will hold a meet-the-author and book signing event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 15 at Woofies of Ashburn ,at 44200 Waxpool Road, Suite 137. Martin will read chapters of the book at different times during the event. Refreshments will be served as well as a raffle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.