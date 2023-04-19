Raise your hand if you’re ready for summer!
Some of Loudoun’s most talented teens give us a sweet taste of the fun around the corner with the Pickwick Players’ production of “High School Musical 2” next month.
“Little kids are going to love it, and adults will love it, too. This is truly a family-friendly show. ... It’s nonstop dancing and singing,” Director Molly Kay Johns said.
“High School Musical 2” picks up where the original left off—with the East High kids getting ready for summer break after junior year. Heartthrob Troy gets the entire gang jobs at Lava Springs Country Club. The production stars Ashburn’s Ella Diawatan and Purcellville’s Joda Wade as everyone’s favorite couple, Gabriella Montez and Troy Bolton, with Andres Marerro as Ryan Evans and Addison Wivagg as his over-the-top sister Sharpay. The teen actors say the ensemble’s energy is what makes the show.
“The energy that we create as a group is phenomenal,” Wade said. “I just love that we are able to be on stage together and increase our energy and excitement tenfold. It’s a very energetic show where we get to pour into each other and push off each other and do some amazing things.”
Wade, 19, is a former student at Blue Ridge Middle School and Loudoun Valley High School who is taking a gap year before starting studies in Christian ministry at Regent University in the fall. Wade comes from a musical family and honed his vocal chops with Purcellville’s Maranatha Youth Music Academy. HSM2 is Wade’s first appearance with Pickwick, but he has appeared in productions with Purcellville-based Jupiter Theater Company (most recently in the company’s production of “The Scarlet Pimpernel”) and the Potter’s Players Christian theater group.
Wade says as a fine arts guy, playing the kind-hearted jock has been a fun change of pace.
“It’s been a blessing just to hang out and pretend to be sporty and sing and dance and do all the things I love to do,” he said.
For Diawatan, 15, an Independence High School freshman, earning the role of Gabriella is an amazing next step in her theater career.
Diawatan has been singing and acting since elementary school and was hooked on musical theater after earning the role of Mulan in a summer camp production. She was cast as Gabriella in Brambleton Middle School’s production of “High School Musical Jr.” Diawatan performed in Pickwick’s 2019 production of “Matilda” and was cast as the sassy Brigitta Von Trapp in the company’s 2021 “Sound of Music.” She has also appeared in two productions in her first year at Independence. Diawatan went into auditions hoping for the Gabriella role, another chance to play an intelligent, independent young woman on stage.
“The roles I like playing are independent girls who stand up for themselves. Gabriella is someone who’s very independent,” Diawatan said. “I like her curiosity when she gets into new things … I like how they portray Gabriella and Troy’s relationship in the show.”
For Johns, directing a show with mostly teen cast has been rewarding but also hard work during the busy spring season with schoolwork, sports and high school theater competing for the young actors’ time.
“Pickwick always has teens and kids in our shows, but this was all teens and zero kids. It was unique in that it was just a show with that age group. There’s only one adult in the entire show,” Johns said. “It does give a unique opportunity to have a cast of teenagers. … It’s fun–it’s also challenging because this age group is so busy.”
A long time Pickwick actor and board member, Johns directed the company’s 2006 production of the original “High School Musical” shortly after rights to the stage version of the hit Disney film became available.
Johns has also starred in several Pickwick productions. Loudoun audiences have seen her as Mary Poppins in Pickwick’s 2018 production and Lucy in “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown.” Johns also directs Pickwick’s annual summer theater camps for children. Registration for this year’s “Moana Jr.” camp closes June 1.
With familiar songs from the movie, finding actors who could really knock out the musical numbers was a top priority for Johns, with audiences ready for well-known songs like the show-ending “All for One” and Sharpay’s campy favorite “Fabulous.”
“Both [Wade and Diawatan] have really great voices and do justice to the songs. That’s first and foremost how I cast this show,” Johns said. “I needed them to be good actors, but because these songs are so well known and because the show is so popular, you have to find actors who can sing the songs really well. … For every single song, the whole cast is on stage for dancing and singing—it’s such a fun show.”
The Pickwick Players present Disney’s “High School Musical 2” Fridays May 5 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays May 6 and 13 at 1 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Capital Community Church in Ashburn. For tickets and information, go to thepickwickplayers.com.
Pickwick’s “Moana Jr.” summer camp for kids runs June 19 through 29 with rehearsals in Purcellville and Hillsboro. Tuition is $450 per child. Visit the website for details and registration.
