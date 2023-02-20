Sterling-based Axes and O’s on Feb. 16-19 hosted the second annual Capitol City Classic, drawing the best axe, hatchet and knife throwers from across the county to compete for a $10,000 prize pool.
More than 100 world champions and local legends alike split a lot of wood across four days of intensive competition. This year, it was a reclassified as a World Axe Throwing League tier 1 tournament—the most competitive level of tournaments, awarding the most points toward pro status and the ability to compete in the Pro League, comprised of the 128 top scorers in the world.
It was one of only five major axe throwing tournaments in the country for 2023.
While they waited for their turn, competitors also had the chance to get a drink from the bar inside Axes and O’s and to pick up some local wares from the Sip and Shop Makers Mart.
