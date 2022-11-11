Theater lovers looking for something different in a holiday show may take in the comedic mystery of a detective trying to solve the mystery of a stolen payroll—and Santa Claus’s kidnapping—on Christmas Eve from the Sterling Playmakers.
Tickets are on sale for “If It’s Monday, This Must Be Christmas” by Pat Cook, to be performed Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for two weekends, opening Nov. 11 and closing Nov. 20.
The play tells the story of down-and-out detective Harry Monday, short on cash, and resorting to walking dogs when his mother, the store manager, hires him to find the stolen payroll for Harrigan’s department store. On top of that, Santa Claus has been kidnapped, and Monday has only one day, Christmas Eve, to solve the case. The whodunit stars Glen Bartram as Monday, Julia Forman as his mother Loretta Mondello, Bob Thompson as store owner Titus Harrigan and Tyler Cook as his sidekick Louis Grandville.
Shows will be Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m., at Seneca Ridge Middle School in Sterling. Tickets are online at sterlingplaymakers.org.
