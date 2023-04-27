How do you heal when a loved one dies by suicide? What does a person considering suicide go through—and what happens to the people left behind?
Longtime Loudoun actor and playwright Terry Smith explores these questions in his new play “M” that runs May 6-21 at StageCoach Theatre in Ashburn. “M” is a brutally honest take on grief and complex emotions based on the death by suicide of Smith’s wife, Melisande, in 2013. The two-act, two-person play follows Smith’s journey as a survivor and explores his wife’s mindset by delving into journals he found after her death.
Smith, who co-founded StageCoach in 2011 with Jerri Wiseman, is well known in the Loudoun theater community for lighthearted original murder mysteries. “M” is a theatrical departure for Smith, who worked on the script for almost 10 years, but it was a story he needed to tell.
“Suicide is a huge problem in the United States. The biggest problem, I decided after I went through all of this, was listening. If I could convey a story to those thinking about it about what happens after the fact, they might think about it,” Smith said. “And trying to present the process the person went through to finally make that decision. … It is a sad and horrible thing but at the same time, I want [audiences] to understand that it was a choice, that it was her choice.”
“M” stars Centreville-based actor Allen McRae as Terry and Leesburg’s Leah Daily as M. The play’s first act focuses on the aftermath of M’s death, following the Terry character through the grueling early days after his loss.
“What happens to the people left behind?” Smith said. “What I went through from the moment that I made the 911 call to the moment about 30 days later when I’d come to terms and moved forward with my life.”
Through the Terry character, Smith addresses the confusion and sense of overwhelm that follow a tragic death, from initially being considered a suspect by law enforcement, to breaking the news to his adult children, to dealing with his mother-in-law’s failure to understand and accept the news.
“When you’re emotionally compromised and have information overload, it’s very difficult to remain focused with the whirlwind that’s going on around you,” Smith said.
The play also includes moments of humor as the Terry character struggles to process and function, letting the audience know it’s okay to laugh.
“It’s heavy, but I also like comedy. There’s stuff in there to make people laugh. Some of it’s awkward laughing,” Smith said. “Don’t get wrapped up in the seriousness of the show. Enjoy the story, and laugh if you want to laugh. Cry if you want to cry. It’s an emotional journey for everyone.”
“It’s almost like a one-person show in the first act with me and a one person show in the second act with [Daily],” said McRae, a longtime StageCoach actor who was director Barbara D. Carpenter’s early choice for the role of Terry.
Despite longtime personal connections with Smith, McRae’s process involves stepping away from the personal and interpreting the role from a fresh perspective.
“I’m not approaching it like I’m playing Terry,” McRae said. “I’m approaching it as if I didn’t know the author.”
The play’s second act focuses on the M character and her emotional journey, based on the journals Melisande Smith left behind. The play tackles M’s layers of trauma in a way Smith describes as “peeling back the onion to understand,” unpacking the pain surrounding the death of the couple’s son at age 5 in the early ’90s, M’s feelings of unworthiness and failure as a parent and her past emotional trauma as a child and young adult.
“In the script, she says, ‘Before you can understand why, you need to understand me,’” Smith said. “After she passed, I was cleaning the house. Unbeknownst to me for 20 years, she had been keeping random journals. I started reading through them and they were brutally honest. A lot of people don’t get to know what a person is going through and understand that mindset.”
Carpenter cast StageCoach regular Leah Daily, who starred as Truvy in the company’s 2022 production of “Steel Magnolias,” as M.
“There is a part of M in everybody. We all have had a past. We’ve all had people in our life that shaped us and caused trauma,” Daily said. “For me personally, that helps.”
Daily also knew the real Melisande Smith but, like McRae, chose to move away from personal ties and focus on the character in her interpretation. “The thing that helped free me to dive into the character was that I’m not M. My job as an actor is to help tell the story,” Daily said.
Carpenter, also a longtime part of the StageCoach community, has close personal ties with the Smith family and like her lead actors, knew Melisande before her death.
“For me, it has been an absolute honor to be asked to be part of the project. I’ve been involved [with StageCoach] for a very long time. … It’s been very personal and it’s been very moving,” Carpenter said. “I think there are times in everybody’s life when maybe they’ve felt they’ve been where M was. To hear it written so well and told so beautifully. It’s a beautiful story. It’s a hard story to tell.”
Smith’s current wife Kat Brais is the show’s producer and stage manager and a source of encouragement throughout the writing process. Smith started the play nearly 10 years ago and almost abandoned it after a hard drive crash nearly destroyed his work. He says Brais pushed him not to give up, to finish the piece and bring it to the stage.
“She said, ‘You’re going to finish this. It’s a good story,’” Smith said.
Smith’s longtime friend and StageCoach business partner Jerri Wiseman was the third person Smith called about his wife’s death after reaching out to his surviving sons. Wiseman has helped organize participation from American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which will have a table during shows to answer questions and provide support and resources.
“Our hope is that other people can see and maybe make a determination that [someone] may be in trouble, may be in crisis and may need support,” Smith said.
Terry Smith’s “M” runs May 6-21 at StageCoach Theatre Company, 20937 Ashburn Road, Suites 115 and 120 in Ashburn. Tickets are $25 for in-person seats and livestream viewing. Go to stagecoachtc.com for tickets and information. The show is intended for adult audiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.