Electronic dream-pop trio SHAED is best known for their multi-platinum single “Trampoline” and collaborations with artists like ZAYN, Sting, and Steve Aoki. But less known is that significant chapters of SHAED’s musical journey occurred in Loudoun.
Twin brothers Spencer and Max Ernst from Silver Spring, MD, met McLean native Chelsea Lee in high school. What started out as a friendship grew into a relationship between Chelsea and Spencer, and all three connected over their shared love of music to form a band.
“We started playing shows with us three, which was in 2012, under a different name. Before SHAED, we were The Walking Sticks. [2013] was right when we changed from more of a folk/Americana thing into an electronic-leaning sound, and our first electric show was actually at the Tally Ho,” Max said.
“We had a headline show there, and we were used to playing three-hour cover shows so we thought it was appropriate to do a three-hour original set/cover set hybrid,” he said.
“It was a really long show,” lead vocalist Chelsea added with a laugh.
But even before their Tally Ho sonic breakthrough, the band members had other connections to the area.
Chelsea started voice lessons at 15 with Loudoun/DC singer Mary Ann Redmond and honed her songwriting skills with the help of Hamilton-based singer/songwriter and producer Todd Wright. In 2010, when Chelsea was still a solo artist, she asked Max and Spencer to sing backing vocals for a performance at the Leesburg Courthouse.
Little did they know that experience would come full circle. SHAED headlines BENEFIT’s Crossroads Music Festival, a showcase of the DC region’s songwriters, with a free concert on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Leesburg Courthouse where they performed years ago.
SHAED returns to the stage as highly successful artists. The band gained traction by playing in DC clubs, including their favorite venue the 9:30 Club. After the astronomic success of singles “Trampoline” and “Lonesome,” the group toured with Bishop Briggs, played at music festivals across the country, and released their first full-length album, “High Dive.” In June 2022, they opened for H.E.R. and Coldplay at FedEx Field.
Even with all these experiences, they are excited to return to Leesburg—not just for the festival, but for its food and wine scene. Since the band members are based in DC, they come to town a couple times every summer to try out the wineries and explore the downtown businesses, including one of their favorite spots.
“Oh my gosh, they have a New York [Sour] that’s like a red wine on top of a Manhattan and it’s phenomenal—recommend it very highly at the King Street Oyster Bar,” Spencer said.
This is the fourth year that nonprofit coalition BENEFIT will host the Crossroads Music Festival in downtown Leesburg. Following SHAED’s Sept. 15 show, 33 local musicians will perform sets across 12 stages on Sept. 16 from 5-10 p.m. All proceeds from the event benefit Loudoun-based charities.
“We love a hometown show. We haven’t played a hometown show in a bit, and this was for a really great cause, so we wanted to do it,” Chelsea said.
“And we love supporting the other local musicians that are coming up in the area. It seemed like a great opportunity to give back,” Max said.
Their headline show also gives SHAED an opportunity to debut new music. For the past year, the band has been writing and recording music with the goal of releasing another album. They tease the new songs that bring back more of the three-part harmonies they focused on in their early days as a band. Plus, they have new thematic material to explore in their lyrics.
“Chelsea and I had a daughter. Her name is June, and she’s a year and a half,” Spencer said. “For the first year, [it was] me, Max, and Chelsea—June’s in daycare now—but every day she was just hanging around, bopping around, listening to us write music, and I think that her presence was definitely an inspiration on the next batch of songs.”
“I feel like we went into parenthood being really afraid that it was going to affect us making music and being able to travel and do all that. But honestly, it’s been so much fun having her. In her first year, we were travelling to all these festivals. She was coming with us everywhere. It’s been a really good vibe having her in our little crew,” Chelsea said.
“Being a mom has made everything so much better. I feel like a lot of women, in particular, in the music industry, are kind of told that it’s hard once you have a child and that same pressure is not on the husbands or male partners. But it’s been really, really fun and we’ve been having a blast. And I think it’s made us better overall, which has been great.”
In addition to the three-part harmonies and new themes, fans can look forward to hearing even more unique sounding synthesizers and layers within their songs. The band members produce their own music and record in their humble home studio setups.
“A fair amount of foundation for the songs is all three of us in different rooms, but recording at the same time. Like Max is playing piano upstairs, Chelsea’s in our spare bedroom singing, and then I’m in the other studio playing acoustic guitar and doing those things without a metronome so you kind of get that live feel of just us three,” Spencer said.
That means their hometown concert will be the perfect time to hear an exclusive, live preview of SHAED’s next era of music. And there is a good chance fans and fellow Crossroads performers could see the band members out and about at the other shows Sept. 16.
“We’re going to make a whole day out of it,” said Max. “We’re going to get there early, and we’re definitely going to hang out and listen to music.”
SHAED’s free concert starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 at Leesburg Courthouse. Ryan Wright opens. Festival pass, performer lineup, schedule, and venue information for BENEFIT’s 2023 Crossroads Music Festival can be found at CrossroadsMusicFest.org.
