Sela Campbell: Loudoun Teen Puts Her Old Country Soul on Stage

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and for 16-year-old Sela Campbell, it has taken raw talent and a community of musical mentors to help her rise in Loudoun’s country music scene.
Campbell’s passion for country music came from an early age. Some of her earliest memories were spending nights on the back porch with her dad, mom, and grandpa and listening to Hank Williams Jr., Waylon Jennings, and other country greats.
“I just really loved it. Since the one common thing with all those old musicians in country music is they played guitar, I wanted to learn how to play guitar,” Campbell said.
At five years old, Campbell began guitar lessons at the Contemporary Music Center in Haymarket. Under the tutelage of Michael “Mr. Mike” Harrington and CMC owner Menzie Pittman, she learned the chords and expanded her musical genre horizons.
Although Campbell also studied some piano and violin, she adopted the guitar as her main instrument. Hours upon hours of guitar and vocal practice would ignite her dream of becoming a musician.
In 2019, when Campbell was 12, she started posting country music covers on Instagram. Eventually, her posts gained the attention of Todd Brooks, the lead singer of Loudoun’s rock/country cover band Pour Decisions. Brooks invited Campbell to play during the breaks of their gigs, marking some of her first public performances.
Then came COVID and live performance opportunities dried up. Campbell used the time to her benefit.
“I spent a lot of time in my bedroom learning songs. And then my mom and dad came up with a great idea: ‘You should just, you know for fun on Instagram and Facebook, post a song a day. Learn a song a day, and post a video of it.”
“I started doing it, and that was what started to get my platform growing. It started with family and friends who were like ‘That’s so cool! You’re learning songs.’ But then a lot of other people started to notice,” Campbell said.
By August 2020, Campbell had taught herself over a hundred songs, and Loudoun’s breweries and wineries started reaching out to her to perform. Venues such as 868 Estate Vineyards and White Horse Tavern in Harper’s Ferry hosted some of her first three-hour solo gigs and she joined in live music events with other Loudoun musicians.
That’s how she would meet her next musical mentor: Todd “Rowdy” Tolbert of the Rowdy Ace Band.
“Mr. Rowdy has been a huge help. He recently sold me a guitar, which is now one of my favorite guitars, and he helped me get a good sound system which has really enhanced all my gigs. He’s been super friendly, and he’s always looking out for stuff that I can participate in,” Campbell said.
Throughout 2021 and 2022, Campbell played with the Rowdy Ace Band at Farm Brew Live, eventually leading to solo gigs there, opened for the Ashburn-based country band Delta Spur at Tarara’s summer concert series, and won best soloist in the final round of the 2022 Loudoun Battle of the Bands competition at the Tally Ho Theater.
By the end this year, she will have performed more than 60 gigs—all while being a full-time student.
Campbell attends Loudoun County High School. Along with keeping up her grades in a heavy courseload of Advanced Placement classes, she is the editor of her school’s yearbook and plays soccer for her school and a travel team.
“It’s definitely a lot. I just have to manage my time really wisely. So, on the way to gigs or on my way home from gigs I’m usually doing flashcards in the car. It keeps me busy.”
Yet another mentor to Campbell is Juliana MacDowell, a Loudoun-based Americana singer-songwriter, who she was introduced to through Tolbert.
“Mr. Rowdy thought that Ms. Juliana would be a good mentor for me because in the music scene here there’s not a lot of female musicians,” Campbell said.
Campbell and MacDowell begun attending each other’s shows. Eventually, MacDowell invited Campbell to a studio to record Campbell’s version of the song “Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert.
“That was my first experience in a recording studio, which is another reason that I’m really thankful for Ms. Juliana. She took me out there, taught me how it works, and sat with me through the whole process.”
Campbell plans to record more covers and also hopes to record original songs in the future. Currently, she is learning songwriting with the help of Tolbert and MacDowell.
“[Campbell is a] fabulous young rising star,” MacDowell said. “She’s on a new path into the world of songwriting, and we’re all blessed to be a small part of the journey.”
On Dec. 3, Campbell will be performing with MacDowell at her first ticketed show: “An Evening of Stories & Songs” at the Barns at Hamilton Station.
The show is structured as a listening room, where the two will take turns playing songs and collaborating on duets. MacDowell will perform original music, and Campbell will play some of her favorite covers, such as “Family Tradition” by Hank Williams Jr. and “Jolene” by Dolly Parton.
“The plan is for [Campbell] to perform her first-ever original song, along with her popular covers. Sela and I will trade songs and tell the stories behind the songs with support from guitarist Mike Ault, bassist Andreas Holmstrom, and percussionist Chris Derry,” MacDowell said.
Some of Campbell’s most frequently used words are “grateful” and “thankful,” especially for all those who have supported her thus far.
“It’s basically all I think about: playing music, singing, guitar. So, the goal is to continue music. I don’t even know what the process of that would be, but the goal would be music.”
That’s a goal more easily reached with the the strong community of musicians ready to help her on that journey.
Sela Campbell performs with Juliana MacDowell in “An Evening of Stories & Songs” at the Barns of Hamilton Station on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 7-9 pm. Purchase tickets for the show here.
For updates on Campbell’s other upcoming shows, go to selacampbell.com.
