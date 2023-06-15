Bill Wharton played his first gig performing Top 40 hits with a five-piece band at the Club Juana in Orlando, FL, in 1965. At age 17, he was too young to be allowed in the establishment.
Nearly 60 years later, the Florida bluesman's journey has included performing with Bo Diddley and winning the appreciation of a host of other musicians—not the least of whom is Jimmy Buffett who memorialized Wharton’s unique Sauce Boss concerts in song.
On Friday, Wharton make his first visit to a Leesburg stage, performing on the beach at MacDowell’s.
Patrons at a Sauce Boss show are treated to an evening of hard-driving blues, capped off with a bowl of gumbo that Wharton cooks up before their eyes. Some in the audience will be put to work, tasked with stirring the pot as Wharton rocks through his repertoire from more than a dozen albums.
The Sauce Boss is bringing new tunes as well, recently spending time in his Swampside Records studio working on a new CD set for release in the fall.
His Leesburg show is the first stop on a month-long Northeast tour that will culminate with two performances at the prestigious Ottawa Blues Festival on July 14.
The show starts at 6:30 p.m. at MacDowell’s, 202 Harrison St. in Leesburg. There is a $10 cover charge.
