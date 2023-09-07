The public will be invited onto the grounds of Dulles Airport on Saturday to get a close-up look at aircraft and airport activities and to watch teams from around the region compete in the annual Plane Pull.
The Dulles Day Festival features a display of vintage, modern and military aircraft, a classic car show, fire truck rides, mobile lounge airport tours, community exhibitors, food and beverage sales and music performances.
The centerpiece of the Sept. 9 event is the Plane Pull, which has raised more than $3 million to support Special Olympics since its founding in 1992.
The Plane Pull features teams of 25 people competing to pull an 82-ton FedEx Airbus A320 or United Boeing 757 airplane over a 12-foot course in the shortest time.
The free event has attracted crowds of more than 10,000 in past years.
Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and close at 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival at the airport, follow the “event parking” signs.
Learn more at planepull.com.
