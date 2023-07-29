It is the final day of the Loudoun County Fair, offering a performance by The Mullins Sisters, a demolition derby and the announcement of the Kiss A Pig fundraising winner.
Advance tickets are available online at tickets.loudouncountyfair.com. The cost is $15 per day/$20 after 5 p.m. for adults and $5 for kids. Weekly passes are $40 for patrons age 13 and up and $15 for kids. Children under 5 are free. There also is a one-time $5 parking fee good for the whole week.
The fair runs 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
The Loudoun County Fairgrounds is located west of Leesburg at 17558 Dry Mill Road.
Today’s Event Schedule:
SATURDAY, JULY 29
Blue Ribbon Showcase Open to Public 10:00am to 11:00pm
MORNING
9 am Round Robin Showmanship Competition in All Barns
10:30 am ‘Who’s in the Barnyard’ Guided Tour, meet at Sykes Hall Lobby
10:30 am Wild West Showdown
11 am Carnival Opens
11 am Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
11:30 am Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
AFTERNOON
12 pm Ian Vest in the Franny Pavilion
12 pm Community Demonstration
12:30 pm ‘Who’s in the Barnyard’ Guided Tour, meet at Sykes Hall Lobby
12:30 pm Chicken Poop Bingo atSykes Hall Front
1 pm Wild West Showdown
1:30 pm Horse Demonstration by 4-H Canterlopes Club in the Horse Barns
1:30 pm Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
2 pm Super Farmer Competition in the Show Barn
2:30 pm Blue Ridge Thunder Cloggers in the Jack Brown Pavilion
3 pm Ian Vest in the Franny Pavilion
3 pm Round Robin Showmanship Awards in the Green Barn Arena
3:30 pm Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
4 pm Community Demonstration
4 pm Animal Dress Up in the Show Barn
4:30 pm Agricadabra in the Jack Brown Pavilion
5 pm Wild West Showdown
5 pm Fair Dinner – Swine Club in the Franny Pavilion
5:30 pm The Mullins Sisters in the Outdoor Arena
EVENING
6 pm Milking Demonstrations & Facts about Cows in the Dairy Barn
6:30 pmKiss-A-Pig Winner Announced in the Outdoor Arena
7 pm Scales, Tails, and Teeth – Gator Show
7:30 pm Power Wheels Derby in the Outdoor Arena
8 pm Stoney Roberts Demolition Derby in the Outdoor Arena
9:45 pm Wild West Showdown
10:15 pm Hypnotist Show in the Jack Brown Pavilion
