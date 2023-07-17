The Town of Purcellville will hold its 10th annual Wine & Food Festival on Saturday, July 22 at Dillon’s Woods in the Fireman’s Field complex.
One of the town’s signature community events, the festival draws area residents and visitors alike to enjoy locally made food, wine, and beer from area vendors as well as an afternoon of live music performances.
On stage this year are Drivin’ South, Jules and the Agreeables, and the Franklin Park Big Band.
The festival runs from 2 to 8 p.m. Admission is $5 in advance and $10 at the gate.
This year’s festival will showcase more than 40 vendors. Participating wineries and breweries include 8 Chains North Winery, Belly Love Brewing Company, Bozzo Family Vineyards, Carriage House Wineworks, Creek’s Edge Winery, Endhardt Vineyards, Fabbioli Cellars, Good Spirit Farm, Harvest Gap Brewery, Hillsborough Vineyards, Loudoun Brewing Company,Remnant Farms Kambucha, and Two Twisted Posts Winery.
Food purveyors include 1000 Shakes, 3 Fires Oven, Bilstad’s Beignets, Chef Eloy’s Kickin’ Salsa, Doughboy Creamery, Family of Nuts, Jamrock Grill, Kinda Jerky Really Nutty, Parallel Food Truck, Pattie Party, Pop’s Praiseworth Popcorn, SDS Soul Food, The Big Cheese, What the Heck Barbecue, and Yummyworks.
There will be a variety of other exhibitors along with face painting and caricature drawings. The Purcellville Arts Council is hosting Arts in the Garden where artists will demonstrate how they create their works of art.
The Purcellville Wine and Food Festival is hosted by the Town of Purcellville and Loudoun Brewing Company with support from Visit Loudoun, Harris Teeter, Guidepost Montessori at Purcellville, Bank of Clarke, CaseCo, Between the Hills Kitchen and Catering, Short Hill Springs, Valley Energy, OHM Productions, and the Bush Tabernacle.
To improve the festival experience, drink tickets for beer and wine will be sold at a central location on-site, and attendees will take those tickets to the participating winery or brewery of their choice to get a drink. Bottles of wine will be sold the same way.
Go to purcellvillewineandfood.com for those details and to purchase drink tickets or reserve your VIP table package.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.