When you drive by the Forever Farm & Vineyard or visit Two Twisted Posts Winery near Hillsboro the displays of rainbow flags are likely to catch your attention. This month, you’ll see more Loudoun wineries flying the LGBTQ+ welcome signs.
Fifteen wineries, with support from Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun Wineries and Winegrowers Association, are teaming up for a month-long Pride in the Vines campaign that celebrates inclusiveness.
The program builds on the work of three wineries that have hosted weekend pride promotions over the past three years.
Forever Farm co-owner Teri Riggs said she got the idea shortly after opening the Hillsboro-area vineyard in 2019.
“I had noticed that Two Twisted Posts always did something during Pride Month. Three years ago, I asked is it OK if we kind of send people back and forth between the two of us? So we did,” Riggs said.
Last year, she reached out to Bridgette Smith, the tasting room manager at Williams Gap Vineyard just down the road near Round Hill, and all three wineries joined in the promotion last June. All three have ties to the LGBTQ+ community. Riggs’ son is gay and Two Twisted Post and Williams Gap are operated by lesbians.
During their review of last year’s event, they wondered if other wineries would be interested in joining. Riggs, the vice president of the wineries association, took it to her board.
“We ended up with 15 wineries this year, and more of them calling after I had printed everything,” Riggs said.
The discussion resulted in planning for a month-long Pride in the Vines event that includes a passport program designed to encourage visitors to explore at least 10 wineries with prizes and awards at the end of the month. Many of the wineries will have special pride programs—from drag show brunches to live music. National Taste of Rosé weekend, June 10-11, will be a particularly big time, with visitors earning double stamps for their passports.
“We're having LGBTQ+ and LGBTQ+ ally vendors, food, music, and then a portion of proceeds from our rosé sales for the whole month as well as from selling shirts will go back to an LGBTQ+ charity, which is Equality Loudoun,” Smith said of the programs planned at Williams Gap.
The goal of the program is to highlight the welcoming, inclusive atmosphere offered by Loudoun’s wine community.
“The first thing I found when I started posting my flags was that people who were just driving down the road would say, ‘you know, it just feels so good to know that we're welcome here.’ And so many people will stop because they feel welcome and that's a big thing. I think it’s something that's almost subliminal that people don't realize—they're not sure where they're welcome. So, we're trying to tell them that Loudoun welcomes you,” Riggs said.
The passport includes a history of the 1969 Stonewall riots that formed the foundation of the gay rights movement and Pride Month.
“It was very important to both of us that it was part of what people are receiving when they come to the wineries. It's not just a gay day; there's a reason behind this and it's something that at least the 15 wineries that are participating stand for and believe in, and want to put a focus on for the entire month,” Smith said.
“What all of this is about is educating people and making sure people know that there are places that every single person is welcome, no matter what your beliefs, no matter what your political stance, no matter what your sexuality,” she said.
Passports may be picked up at the following participating wineries or at the Visit Loudoun office in Leesburg:
8 Chains North Winery
868 Estate Vineyards
Bleu Frog Vineyards
Bozzo Family Vineyard
Carriage House Wineworks
Fabbioli Cellars
Forever Farm & Vineyard
Good Spirit Farm
Hillsborough Winery
October One Tasting Room
Two Twisted Posts Winery
Walsh Family Wine
Williams Gap Vineyard
Wine Reserve at Waterford
Zephaniah Farm Vineyard
For more details, go to the “Events” section of the Loudoun Wineries and Winegrowers Association webpage: loudounwine.org.
