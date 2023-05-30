In what has grown into a summer Saturday night tradition, Morven Park kicks off its Polo in the Park season June 3.
For seven weeks, visitors are invited to the historic 1,000-acre estate near Leesburg to picnic at the arena and cheer on the top polo players—including internationally renowned players Juan Salinas-Bentley, Doug Barnes, and Tareq Salahi and the Celebrity Cruises Polo Team—through two fast-paced matches.
“We’re thrilled to offer polo to the community again this summer,” said Stacey Metcalfe, Westmoreland Davis Memorial Foundation/Morven Park’s Executive Director and CEO. “Each year proves to be better than the last, and it has become the can’t-miss event and the best party in Loudoun. We are excited continue the tradition this year.”
On June 24, Morven Park hosts a special match between Team Morocco and Team USA, with Moroccan entertainment and crafts rounding out a night of nonstop action.
The first match begins at 7 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to picnic and enjoy their beverage of choice on the terraced viewing area next to the arena.
General Admission car passes are $40 and special tailgate spots may be reserved. For the full schedule and tickets, go to PoloInThePark.org.
