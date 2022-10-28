Nonprofit musical theater troupe The Pickwick Players are kicking off the holiday season with “Scrooge! The Musical” Nov. 11-12 and Nov. 18-19.
The community group, notable for its large casts, ambitious all-volunteer productions and for donating a portion of ticket sales to charity, has been around since 2005 putting on family-friendly musical theatre, plays, workshops and camps. This year they take on one of the best-loved holiday stories of all, Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” adapted for a musical by Leslie Bricusse based on his soundtrack for the 1970 film “Scrooge.”
Bricusse’s was nominated for an Academy Award for the film score, most of which was carried over into the musical. During a career in which he won two Academy Awards, and one Grammy, netted multiple Tony Awards and Academy Awards nominations, and was inducted to the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He scored for movies like 1967’s “Doctor Doolittle” and 1971’s “Willie Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.” Many other artists like Sammy Davis Jr., Nina Simone and Frank Sinatra had hits with recordings of his music. And among his early works: “Pickwick,” based on Charles Dickens’s The Pickwick Papers.
The Pickwick Players will present the two-act musical story of Ebenezer Scrooge in Victorian London, visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future who show him the times of his life and future.
The show will be at Capital Community Church, 20430 Ashburn Village Blvd. in Ashburn. Tickets and more information are online at thepickwickplayers.com, with group discounts available.
