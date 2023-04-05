Photographer Roger Lancaster has never encountered a gravel road he didn’t want to travel, along the way capturing historic barns, homes and churches, knotty old trees and scenic vistas of the kind only Loudoun offers.
The Waterford resident has built a devoted local following with his lush landscapes and stunning images of the built environment as well. Lancaster’s fans can catch his first solo show this month in Purcellville.
For the British Columbia native, western Loudoun, his home for nearly a decade, provides the perfect fodder for his passion for capturing scenic vistas and historic barns and houses.
“You’ve not only got the beauty of the landscape, you’ve got so much history. You’ve got big estates with gorgeous properties. And then you’ve got little country farms and springhouses,” Lancaster said. “The variety is absolutely fantastic, and the sheer beauty and history just adds to it.”
Lancaster likes to work around project-based themes. His fascination with the region’s historic barns has led to two sellout calendars. His current project covers the county’s historic churches.
Lancaster, who has lived in Northern Virginia for decades and in Loudoun since 2014, hails from Kamloops, British Columbia. His grandfather was a photojournalist, and he remembers holding his old-school Kodak fold-up as a child. But Lancaster, a longtime DC-based association executive, didn’t catch the photography bug until retirement. For the past 15 years, he has thrown himself into his newfound artistic endeavor.
“When you retire, if you don’t develop a passion for something, you die,” he said.
Lancaster bought a camera and took a class and joined the Northern Virginia Photography Society, drawing education and inspiration from the group’s weekly meetings with guest experts and speakers.
“I probably learned more from that than anything else,” he said.
Lancaster and his family lived in Falls Church for decades, and he and his wife have been regulars at the Waterford Fair since the mid-70s. When it was time to retire, western Loudoun called. They built their home near Waterford in 2014, and as soon as they relocated, Lancaster was ready to explore.
“I’d hop in the car and I’d just drive. I’ve gotten to know Loudoun County like the back of my hand. If I saw a gravel road that I hadn’t been down before, I went down it,” he said. “If I saw a nice scene, I took a picture or three or 10 or 50.”
The village of Waterford is a constant source of inspiration. Lancaster has done several series on the village’s historic buildings. Another favorite is his “Hands at Work” series, focusing on the hands of crafters at the Waterford Fair as they threw pots, carved wood and wove baskets.
Lancaster’s new show at a Purcellville real estate office covers his beloved barns and churches along with stunning scenes from western Loudoun and the hunt country of Fauquier and Clarke counties, with painting-like scenes of rolling hills and round bales. Lancaster is also planning a book featuring favorites from his more than 400,000 photos of the local landscape and buildings.
Lancaster also has a fascination with abandoned spaces. His series “The Vanishing South,” focuses on his wife’s home state of Georgia, along with Virginia and West Virginia, documenting closed cotton mills, factories, schools and businesses. Lancaster’s new show features several pieces from a series taken at the Jarrell Plantation Historic Site in Georgia. Lancaster still has family in British Columbia and returns there frequently, capturing the sweeping grasslands and clay hills of the British Columbia interior, in stark contrast to his Loudoun scenes.
“It’s an entirely different landscape,” he said.
The Purcellville show features several pieces from his series documenting the antique tractor collection of R.T. Legard before it was sold at auction last fall.
For Lancaster, it’s about capturing the region’s beauty but also documenting historic buildings and landscapes that may one day disappear.
“I always say I’m doing a photographic inventory of old barns. … Many of the barns in the county are being torn down,” he said.
He recalls a project in Aldie where a property had been sold for development, including a pair of historic barns he wanted to shoot. He got a panicked call from the former property owner that demolition permits had been filed.
“I went out the next day in the pouring rain and got the pictures. The next day, the barns were torn down,” Lancaster said.
Roger Lancaster’s photographs are on display Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Long and Foster Real Estate, 100 Purcellville Gateway Drive, Purcellville. The office will host an artist’s reception Wednesday, April 12 from 4 to 6 p.m. To check out Lancaster’s work, go to rogerlancaster.photos or follow Roger A. Lancaster, Photographer/Image Artist on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.