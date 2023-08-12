Downtown Leesburg was filled with food, beer, wine, music—and a lot of people Saturday night for the annual TASTE Leesburg festival.
Yoko Says No performs during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
Patrons line up for a sample from Bears Chase Brewing during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
Fresh corn was a popular food choice during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
The king was in the building—or at least on the town green—during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
Yoko Says No performs during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
Stilt walkers entertain the crowd during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
The crew from King Street Oyster Bar assemble crabcakes during the 2023 Taste Leesburg Festival.
Patrons line up for a sample from Saga Meadery during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
The Neko Kitchen food truck prepares treats during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
A popular activity during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival: Selfies
Yoko Says No performs during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
Patrons line up for a sample from Bears Chase Brewing during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
Fresh corn was a popular food choice during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
The king was in the building—or at least on the town green—during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
Yoko Says No performs during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
Stilt walkers entertain the crowd during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
The crew from King Street Oyster Bar assemble crabcakes during the 2023 Taste Leesburg Festival.
Patrons line up for a sample from Saga Meadery during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
The Neko Kitchen food truck prepares treats during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival.
A popular activity during the 2023 TASTE Leesburg festival: Selfies
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.