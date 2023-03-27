Sheltered, a four-member rock band from Potomac Falls High School, took top honors in the 2023 Loudoun Youth Battle of the Bands.
The final round of competition was held Friday night at the Tally Ho Theater with 11 performers and bands playing 15-minute sets before an enthusiastic audience and a panel of judges.
The 18th annual event was sponsored by Loudoun Youth Inc. and the Loudoun County Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Services.
It was the third year in the competition for Sheltered. The band is comprised of Kyle Kish on bass and vocals, Gavin Ballard and Henry Perkins on guitar, and Manny Ampeh on drums. As the 2023 champion, Sheltered won a $500 cash prize and secured performance slots at next month’s Purcellville Music and Arts Festival and this fall’s Crossroads Music Festival in downtown Leesburg. Also, Realeworks Lighting and Sound will offer the band support at a future show.
Downe Lands was the second-placed band, winning a $300 prize.
First-time entrants 38Dawgz won the fan favorite voting—and a $150 prize— following a set that included songs by Twenty-one Pilots, The Cars and two originals.
Evan Harris won the prize for best original for his solo drum performance synced with video. Harris also was a 2019 Battle of the Bands winner with his band Kage.
First-time contestant Eliza Prymak won the best soloist award. Her prize includes a mentored songwriting session with Todd Wright at his Half King Studio.
