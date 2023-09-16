BENEFIT opened its annual Crossroads Music Festival on Friday night with a special concert on the courthouse lawn featuring SHAED. The festival continues Saturday with performances by more than 30 musicians and bands at venues throughout downtown Leesburg.
The Friday night show included performances by Ryan Wright and SHAED, along with a ceremonial check presentation highlighting the $25,000 in grants made to local charities. That money was raised through donations and sponsorships collected at last year's music festival.
Learn more about Saturday's performances and how to donate here.
