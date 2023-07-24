Community members gathered at Dillon’s Woods on Saturday for Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival.
Admission and drink tickets were available for prepurchase and on-site purchase in addition to VIP tables for six. Music was performed by Drivin’ South Band, Juliana MacDowell and the Agreeables and the Franklin Park Big Band.
Attendees had the opportunity to shop and purchase both food and drinks from a variety of vendors including 1000 Shakes, Bilstad’s Beignets, Family of Buts, Parallel Food Truck, SDS Soul Food, The Big Cheese, What the Heck Barbecue, Belly Love Brewery, Bozzo Family Vineyards, Harvest Gab Brewery and Loudoun Brewing Company.
Community members attending Purcellville’s Food and Wine Festival tried beer and wine from local breweries and wineries Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Community members wait in lines to try beer and wine from local breweries and wineries at Purcellville’s 10th annual Food and Wine Festival.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Drivin’ South Band plays for community members gathered at Dillon Woods during Purcellville’s Wine and Food Festival Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
VIP tables at Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival were available for early purchase and included six glasses, six drink tickets, a picnic box, three bottles of local wine and early entry to the festival.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Bozzo Family Vineyards was one of several vendors participating in Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Community members wait in line to purchase drink tickets at Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Loudoun Brewing Company was one of several vendors participating in Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Good Spirit Farm was one of several vendors participating in Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Belly Love Brewing Company was one of several vendors participating in Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Community members wait in line at a food truck at Purcellville’s Wine and Food Festival.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Community members listen to music and enjoy food and drinks at Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival Saturday, July 22, 2023.
