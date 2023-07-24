Pville Wine and Food 2023 1

Purcellville held their 10th annual Food and Wine Festival on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

 Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now

Community members gathered at Dillon’s Woods on Saturday for Purcellville’s 10th annual Wine and Food Festival.

Admission and drink tickets were available for prepurchase and on-site purchase in addition to VIP tables for six. Music was performed by Drivin’ South Band, Juliana MacDowell and the Agreeables and the Franklin Park Big Band.

Attendees had the opportunity to shop and purchase both food and drinks from a variety of vendors including 1000 Shakes, Bilstad’s Beignets, Family of Buts, Parallel Food Truck, SDS Soul Food, The Big Cheese, What the Heck Barbecue, Belly Love Brewery, Bozzo Family Vineyards, Harvest Gab Brewery and Loudoun Brewing Company.

Purcellville's 2023 Wine and Food Festival

