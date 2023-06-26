Hillsboro Fireworks

 Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now

The Town of Hillsboro got a jump on the Independence Day celebrations Sunday with a day of music and fireworks at the Old Stone School.

Highlights of the annual Independence Day the Hillsboro Way program included concerts by Joey & The Waitress, Circa Blue and Calgary, and a reading of the full Declaration of Independence by a roster of town residents and elected representatives including County Chair Phyliss Randall, county supervisors Tony Buffington, Caleb Kershner, Sylvia Glass and Kristen Umstattd, County Treasurer H. Roger Zurn and Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens.

The free family event brought a large crowd that filled the lawn of the Old Stone School and surrounding fields for fireworks watching. 

Independence Day the Hillsboro Way

