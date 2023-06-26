The Town of Hillsboro got a jump on the Independence Day celebrations Sunday with a day of music and fireworks at the Old Stone School.
Highlights of the annual Independence Day the Hillsboro Way program included concerts by Joey & The Waitress, Circa Blue and Calgary, and a reading of the full Declaration of Independence by a roster of town residents and elected representatives including County Chair Phyliss Randall, county supervisors Tony Buffington, Caleb Kershner, Sylvia Glass and Kristen Umstattd, County Treasurer H. Roger Zurn and Clerk of the Circuit Court Gary Clemens.
The free family event brought a large crowd that filled the lawn of the Old Stone School and surrounding fields for fireworks watching.
Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance begins the town's annual reading of the Declaration of Independence during the holiday celebration June 25, 2023, at the Old Stone School.
County Chair Phyllis Randall joins a roster of local elected representatives and town residents in a reading of the Declaration of Independence during Hillsboro's June 25, 2023, Independence Day celebration.
Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance begins the town's annual reading of the Declaration of Independence during the holiday celebration June 25, 2023, at the Old Stone School.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
County Chair Phyllis Randall joins a roster of local elected representatives and town residents in a reading of the Declaration of Independence during Hillsboro's June 25, 2023, Independence Day celebration.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
From left, Gary Smallwood, Todd Wright and Cal Everett team up to perform as Calgary during Hillsboro's 2023 Independence Day celebration on June 25.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
Alexis House, a graduate of the Hillsboro Charter Academy now attending Harmony Middle School, sings the National Anthem during the Town of Hillsboro's Independence Day celebration.
Alexis House, a graduate of the Hillsboro Charter Academy now attending Harmony Middle School, sings the National Anthem during the Town of Hillsboro's Independence Day celebration.
The Town of Hillsboro get its traditional jump on Independence Day celebrations with a June 25 concert and fireworks display at the Old Stone School.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
The Town of Hillsboro get its traditional jump on Independence Day celebrations with a June 25 concert and fireworks display at the Old Stone School.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
The Town of Hillsboro get its traditional jump on Independence Day celebrations with a June 25 concert and fireworks display at the Old Stone School.
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
The Town of Hillsboro get its traditional jump on Independence Day celebrations with a June 25 concert and fireworks display at the Old Stone School.
Chip Beck
The Town of Hillsboro get its traditional jump on Independence Day celebrations with a June 25 concert and fireworks display at the Old Stone School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.