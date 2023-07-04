Photo Gallery: Independence Day In Loudoun

The 2023 Patriot Cup for the best entry in Leesburg's Independence Day parade was awarded to the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy for its float that included an eagle's nest, waterfall and monarch butterflies. The competition is sponsored by Loudoun Now and judged by members of the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club.
Mayor Kelly Burk, right, presents the Patriot Cup for the best entry in Leesburg's Independence Day parade to members of the Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy. The competition is sponsored by Loudoun Now and judged by members of the Leesburg Daybreak Rotary Club.
Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies lead off the Lovettsville Independence Day parade, July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Lovettsville Mayor Christopher Hornbaker and wife, Ryan, pose for a photo during the town’s Independence Day parade July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Vice mayor Joy Pritz and council member David Earl pose for a photo during the town’s Independence Day parade July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Children enjoy bubbles and wave flags during the Lovettsville Independence Day parade July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Community members advertise the Lovettsville Oktoberfest at the town’s Independence Day parade July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Members of American Legion Post 1836 pose for a photo during the town’s Independence Day parade July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Community members wave at onlookers while advertising the Girls Scouts during Lovettsville’s Independence Day parade July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
A Lovettsville community member rides a tractor through downtown Lovettsville during the town’s Independence Day parade July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Members of BSA Troop 962 walk in the Lovettsville Independence Day parade July 3, 2023.
Hanna Pampaloni/Loudoun Now
Norman K. Styer/Loudoun Now
