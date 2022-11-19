Cole Williamson set the pace in the 20th annual Freeze Your Gizzard race at Leesburg’s Ida Lee Park on Saturday morning. Appropriately, the race time temperature was a crispy 28 degrees.
The 18-year-old from Mount Airy, MD, completed the 5K course with a time of 16:39, placing first among more than 600 runners. A Emma Ahren, 18, of Stephen City, was the top female finisher, crossing the line at 19:50.
The event helps kick off the holiday season in Leesburg and supports Loudoun Hunger Relief and its food pantry operations. Race participants brought food donations to help stock the shelves as LHR volunteers this week prepared hundreds of holiday meal packages to distribute to area families.
