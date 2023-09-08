When Dirt Farm Brewery booked a new Parrot Heads on the Mountain event months ago, they envisioned a Saturday night typical evening of tropical escapism. With the death of Jimmy Buffett on Sept. 1, the concert by Tim Campbell and the Tropical Attitudes Band may offer something more.
Campbell was serving in the Marine Corps when he asked a colleague to teach him how to play guitar. He wanted to be able to play Buffett songs beside the campfire.
“That’s the only reason I learned to play guitar,” he said.
A few years later, the Manassas resident recorded one of his own songs, Island Time, which got the attention of Beachfront Radio’s Andy Forsyth, who added it to his trop-rock playlist. Soon, other stations in the genre firmly rooted in Buffett’s brand of laid-back, beach life picked it up as well.
Over the past five years he’s moved beyond the campfire. He and the five-piece Tropical Attitudes Band are in-demand performers on the growing trop-rock music circuit, playing dates across the country, including last year’s Meeting of the Minds parrot head club convention in Key West.
“It’s been quite a journey,” he said. “I’d put us up there with any band in the country with trop-rock.”
Like many who are deeply connected to the movement Buffett created, Campbell is still processing the loss and his position among the close-knit community of musicians who will be looked upon to carry on the legacy.
He sees it continuing, noting that the crowd at last year’s Buffett concert at Jiffy Lube Live looked younger than ever.
“People need that escapism,” he said. “And I love being the source of the fun.”
The Parrot Heads on the Mountain event runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Sept. 9 at Dirt Farm Brewery. There is a $15 cover charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.