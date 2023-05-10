The third annual NoVA MusicFest at 868 Estate Vineyards is a Memorial Day weekend highlight offering a daylong showcase of some of the region’s top performers.
While the Sunday, May 28 event is designed to be a welcome to summer party, it’s also a party with a special purpose.
The concert is a benefit for Cancer Can Rock, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting musicians facing aggressive cancer. The core of the program is to put them in a recording studio, surround them with great players, and lay down a track that will memorialize their talents.
The program is the passion of Jim Ebert, a multi-platinum record producer who survived his own bout with brain cancer starting 22 years ago. He was a producer at the Cue Recording in Falls Church in the ‘80s, before leaving for the LA music scene. The birth of his son brought him back to the DMV and he moved to Leesburg a few years ago.
“One day driving back from North Carolina where I'm treated, I just kind of thought to myself, I need to do something for other people,” he said. “And I thought, well what I can do is produce music because what I've done my whole life and I can get people who are my fellow cancer people and see if I can bring people in.”
The program recently reached a milestone, recording its 50th artist—two-time Wammie winner Carey Colvin, who last year was diagnosed with breast cancer and credits its early discovery with an excellent prognosis going forward. She recorded her song “Blind,” for which the Cancer Can Rock team also produced as a video.
“A lot of people get confused thinking that Cancer Can Rock as a horrible name. What does that mean?” Ebert said. “It means you can you know you're gonna have cancer, but you can still partake in your musical life.”
“What we do is we take musicians with cancer, and we bring them into a recording studio, all paid for, I produce it, and put a band around them,” he said. ”It’s amazing. We give them a beautiful day. I've had statements like, ‘Today I forgot I had cancer,’ which is really powerful. So that's what we do. We are kind of our slogan: Because music lasts forever. This gives everybody who we work with a permanent legacy for friends and family.”
Ebert said every session is special.
“One thing musicians have said to me is that this was the best day of my life,” Ebert said. “I just find that hard to believe, especially when they have children, but I'll take it because it's very humbling to have people say that.”
It is important to the CCR team to create a piece that captures the essence of the artists.
“We do have people, of course, who do not survive. We've probably had about eight people that have not survived and that's always very hard because I try to stay in touch with as many of people that I can. A lot of them have become friends, good friends,” Ebert said. “To watch people leave is not fun, but to be able to do something good for them, something their family can see forever, their grandkids can see it—you know the video and the song is pretty neat.”
While reaching 50 recordings is significant, Ebert would like to see CCR recording an artist every week of the year. That’s where events like the NoVA MusicFest come in. The money raised by the show helps make those recording sessions possible.
The May 28 event includes seven hours of music from local, regional, and international musicians, food, 868 Estate wine, Lost Rhino beer, craft vendors and more.
Pre-sale tickets are $25 with $30 admission at the gate. Children 12 and under are free. This event is dog-friendly, family friendly. Pop up tents are welcome. Outside alcohol is prohibited.
For more details and tickets, go to cancercanrock.org.
NoVA MusicFest Schedule
12:30-1 p.m. The Greek and the Freak
1:05-1:35 p.m. Gary Smallwood
1:40-2:20 p.m. Caleb Hacker
2:15-2:45 po.m. Adriel Genet
2:55-3:25 p.m. Juliet Lloyd Duo
3:40-4:40 p.m. 19th Street Band
4:55-5:25 p.m. Tommy and Kim
5:30-6 p.m. Jason Masi and Tommy Gann
6:15-7 p.m. Todd Brooks and Pour Decisions
7:15-8 p.m. Delta Spur
