As the dad of seven kids, Vanish Brewery founder Jonathan Staples knows that partying ‘til the wee hours on New Year’s Eve isn’t for everyone.
When Staples and his wife, Hilda, launched the Lucketts brewery’s first British NYE celebration five years ago, they added a family-friendly twist: start (and end) the party on UK time. Vanish’s British New Year’s Eve Party has grown in popularity over the years, with hundreds of early birds and expats flocking to the 7 p.m. ball drop.
After raising his own kids, Staples knew he wanted to create something fun for families.
“We hadn’t seen midnight in years and years. I just really missed that sense of anticipation from when the ball would drop and everybody screaming—and, of course, the kiss,” Staples said. “We would always watch the BBC ball drop because it was early enough. I was just like why not do it at 7 o’clock?”
Staples’ children now range in age from 17 to 28, but offering a fun place for families with younger kids remains one of Vanish’s claims to fame.
“Because of our situation with the kids, we opened Vanish with families in mind as opposed to single people out partying late at night,” Staples said. “[British New Year’s Eve] fit in with our whole thing about creating something for families. … If we can save people from being half asleep on the couch watching Dick Clark, then that’s a good thing.”
Staples came up with the British theme five years ago and initially thought it would be a small gathering with Lucketts locals. The first event turned out to be a hit and has since grown to more than 1,000 attendees pre-COVID. Staples is expecting similar numbers this year.
“I guess it really struck a chord with people,” Staples said. “It really fills a gap. You can’t get a restaurant reservation. You’re not going to go to a bar with kids,” Staples said. “It created a space where families could celebrate New Year’s, and kids could understand the magic of actually being in a live place instead of just watching it on TV.”
British New Year’s Eve has also built a following with the DMV’s British expat community and draws Premier League soccer fans, many of whom show up sporting team gear and scarves.
“It’s a very British event,” Staples said.
This year’s celebration features live music from Jumptown from 1 to 3 p.m., a DJ spinning UK favorites from 5 to 8 p.m., a ball drop and toast at 7 p.m. and live music from British cover band Shag from 7 to 10 p.m. Ticketed entry is required for adults from 4 to 10 p.m.
New Year’s Eve LoCo Style–for Early Birds and Night Owls
With New Year’s Eve falling on a Saturday this year, there are plenty of opportunities for early birds, family fun and late-night reveling. You can celebrate early and be in your PJs by dinner time–or dress to the nines and party ‘til midnight and beyond.
New Year’s Eve for Early Birds
If you want a swanky celebration for grown-ups without staying up late, Breaux Vineyards NYE brunch features a fabulous meal from beloved local chef Erik Foxx-Nettnin of The Polished Foxx. The gourmet brunch includes a sparkling wine cocktail and starts at noon on Saturday, Dec. 31. Tickets are $135 per person.
If family fun is your jam, check out NYE bowling packages at The Branch. Family bowling blocks are available for up to six people from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31. Cost is $120 per group.
If you’re looking for a mellow NYE afternoon with friends, live music abounds at Loudoun’s wineries and breweries Saturday afternoon. Top picks include Juliet Lloyd at Lost Barrel Brewing, Adriel Genet at 50 West Vineyards and Clark Peklo at Lost Rhino Brewing.
New Year’s Eve for Night Owls
While daytime celebrations are trending this year, some of us still like to get dressed up and ring in the new year at midnight. Loudoun’s favorite venues have plenty to offer–from ’80s rock to ax throwing to glitz and glamour Middleburg style.
The Reagan Years 80s NYE party is back at Leesburg’s Tally Ho Theater with ’80s covers and lots of fun from a regional favorite. Tickets are $25.
For a little something different, one of Loudoun’s newest venues Elysium Axe Bar offers ax throwing, food and drinks for sale and a midnight toast at this mellow come-as-you-are event starting at 6 p.m.
Celebrate Gatsby-style in downtown Leesburg flair at Tarbender’s annual roaring ’20s style NYE party with live music from Scott Clark.
Lovettsville’s 1836 Kitchen and Tap offers a fun evening of eclectic cover tunes from former Ghost Pepper frontman Joey Hafner starting at 8 p.m.
And finally, if you need some over-the-top elegance after a crazy year, Salamander Resort’s Grand Salamander New Year’s Eve features a DJ, chef stations, a caviar station, decadent desserts, endless libations (including an outdoor vodka ice bar) and a midnight toast. The fun starts at 9 p.m., and tickets are $295 per person. Advance reservations are required, and black tie is optional.
Vanish’s British New Year’s Eve Party is Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., with the ball drop at 7 p.m. Tickets are required for entry after 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door and free for children 15 and under. Table reservations are also available. For tickets and information, go to vanishbeer.com.
To check out fun New Year’s Eve events and live music—for early birds and night owls alike—check out the Get Out Loudoun calendar for all the details.
