Artist Serina Chowdry has begun work on her large “Celebrate Music” mural at the Virginia Village Shopping Center.
The work is the first approved by the town on a commercial property outside the historic district under a new pilot program.
A committee with representatives of the town’s Economic Development Commission, Commission on Public Art and Board of Architectural Review and led by Councilman Ara Bagdasarian developed details of the program and reviewed proposals submitted following a call to artists. In May, the committee selected Chowdry’s design. Virginia Village owner Keene Enterprises is underwriting the cost of the project.
The mural is located on the side of a retail building on Fairfax Street.
