Sabina Puppo is an artist who defies definition—both in her art and in her life.
Puppo paints portraits and landscapes, many of which depict romanticized, bird’s-eye views of the farmlands of Loudoun County. Although she consults photographs and old maps of Loudoun and Leesburg to inspire her work, she never creates exact copies of the landscapes.
Instead, the patchwork of textured fields, the farm animals, the moments of mundane life, the imagined underworld of tree roots and pockets of water and stone, and the rolling multi-hued mountains, make up her dramatic dreamscapes.
Her imagined landscapes reflect her present life in Leesburg and her recent past: a seven-year experience cultivating a farm with her husband in Pueblo Eden, Uruguay.
“Many people only know Uruguay for its beaches, or they only know Montevideo. We were in a rural area with hills the same age as Catoctin Mountain, and some of these really old, low hills were 500-560 million years old. It looks like this area. You don’t know if you’re in Ireland or rural Uruguay, or now I can say Loudoun County.”
Recently, Puppo featured her oil paintings of Loudoun County on her Peace in Our Time greeting cards. Proceeds from sales of the greeting cards are donated to the UN Refugee Agency in their efforts to protect refugees and displaced people during the war in Ukraine.
The greeting cards caught the attention of the board of directors of the Hill Center at the Old Naval Hospital in Washington, DC. That led to Puppo’s exhibition of 24 oil paintings, “Nature of Delight,” on display in the Hill Center Galleries through Jan. 6.
All of her paintings in the gallery are available for purchase, with proceeds from the exhibit’s catalog supporting Ukrainian refugees.
“’Nature of Delight’ is a play on words because I find nature delightful, and I think nature delights me. There is a natural thing when you pay attention. You put your feet on the ground, down to earth, and you realize how delightful life is despite whatever problems and curveballs. If you live noticing the moment, it is a delight,” Puppo said.
But Puppo’s exhibition is only part of her story.
Born in Uruguay to Italian and French Basque parents, Puppo left Uruguay with her family at 18 months old and then moved 17 times to support her parents’ careers as architects. Since they specialized in remodeling centuries-old houses to fit modern needs, her family moved wherever there was work, including Germany, Colorado, and Italy.
Puppo began playing the flute at six years old and studied at a classical music conservatory. But when she realized how much she hated playing in front of audiences, she accepted a scholarship to study music therapy at a college in Eau Claire, WI.
She spent many years practicing music therapy in surgical environments. She developed a method of using music to help patients in serious surgeries slow their breathing and relax their bodies to decrease the amount of anesthesia needed.
“So, [my] first [career] was music. Then it was music therapy. Then I started human resources,” Puppo said. “And when we moved to DC, I did an MBA specializing in corporate social responsibility. I worked with nonprofit organizations mostly based on the environment or sustainable environments.”
“I only went back to Uruguay seven years ago. My husband and I wanted to see if two city people, who only grew plants in pots, could live sustainably and with the land. My move to Uruguay meant creating memories in a place I was born in but hadn’t lived in.”
“While we became farmers, I became a painter, and I thought this is it. This is what I want to do in the long run.”
Despite Puppo’s diverse experiences, art has always been the throughline. Some of her earliest memories are drawing girls with skirts and balloons on her parents’ discarded blueprints. And in her many moves and flights in adulthood, from San Francisco to Boston to DC to Falls Church to Uruguay, she always carried ink, paper, markers, and a small palette of watercolors.
“I’ve always been interested in art because I grew up surrounded by artists. I was able to trace back seven generations—all Italian artists—and the first one was born outside of Italy,” Puppo said.
Her ancestors include the famed 19th-century sculptor Ettore Ferrari (whose bronze and marble monuments can be found in the squares of Venice, Pisa, and Rome) and her grandfather Ernesto Puppo, also known as one of the founders of the Rationalist Architecture Movement in Italy.
In comparison, Puppo regards her art and oil paintings as much more “humble,” but that doesn’t take away from their beauty.
One of the secrets to her signature style is an Italian technique called sgraffito. Typically used in ceramics, the technique involves scraping away the surface layer of color to reveal a contrasting tone underneath.
For Puppo, she must work within a small window of time where her oil paint is neither too dry nor too wet. If it’s too dry, she won’t be able to scratch it away with a toothpick, ballpoint pen, or her fingernail. But too wet, and it may run back together and fill in her etches.
Puppo will continue oil painting at her townhouse in Leesburg—a place she intends to be her long-term home. She loves the nature, open spaces, and quiet of Leesburg and looks forward to becoming more involved in the community.
In particular, she hopes to connect more of her art and volunteer work to local organizations, such as Wildlife Loudoun, of which she’s become a recent member.
“I’m not very unidirectional. I like two-way streets,” said Puppo. “I like things that go underground and get elevated, and things with roots where one tree reaches a lot of ground. Where one individual can reach within a community, and where one action just doesn’t end there. They have ripples, and they’re all virtuous.”
Sabina Puppo’s exhibition, Nature of Delight, is on display at Hill Center Galleries in Washington, DC. through Jan. 6, 2023. To learn more about the exhibition or to purchase Puppo’s exhibition catalog, paintings, prints, or greeting cards, visit her website: sabinapuppo.com.
