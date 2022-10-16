The Loudoun Wine Awards on Friday night put the spotlight on the industry’s best work while highlighting the special community collaboration that makes that work possible.
Taking time out from bringing in a bountiful grape harvest, industry leaders gathered at Lansdowne Resort to celebrate the top winners at this year’s record-setting wine competition and to recognize people leading the effort to grow the region’s reputation.
Seven months after becoming the first female winemaker to win the state’s top wine award, the Governor’s Cup, Melanie Natoli of Cana Vineyards & Winery was celebrated as Loudoun’s Winemaker of the Year.
Natoli won the Governor’s Cup for her 2019 Unité Reserve and on Friday earned best-in-class honors for Cana’s 2020 Chardonnay.
In addressing the group, she recalled giving up her work as a physical therapist for the opportunity to follow her passion and learn the industry from Doug Fabbioli, of Fabbioli Cellars, starting in 2009. She struck out on her own with her first harvest in 2014.
“I am a Loudoun-made winemaker. I’ve only made wine in this county and I’m proud of that. And I’m proud of the grapes we grow and the wine we make here.”
Like many in the room, her thoughts weren’t far from the work still needing to be done to harvest this year’s fruit.
“It has been a fantastic harvest. It has been a heck of a week,” she said. “It is the pretty complete physical, mental, and emotional exhaustion that I think you only hit when you’re doing something that you love so much that you’re putting yourself into—I wouldn’t trade that for a second. I’m very grateful to be doing what I’m doing and doing it here.”
Michael Newland, Loudoun’s 2022 Winegrower of the Year, also credited Fabbioli with giving him his start in the industry.
“If you would have asked me when I was 16 years old, what do you want to do with your life—my parents asked me this and I said I wanted to be a farmer,” he said.
Instead, he earned an English degree and went into business with his brother. He said he filled the next decade with 90-hour work weeks. After selling the business, he reached out to Fabbioli to see if he was cut out to be a farmer. “I gave him free labor. He gave me free knowledge,” Newland said of his yearlong apprenticeship.
“I’ve been in the business world and seen what that is like and it is like a night and day difference from the wine industry,” Newland said. “This is a community. We helped each other. We know that if someone visits a winery and doesn’t like the wine in a particular place that word is going to travel, so we all strive to make the best wine we can and help each other to do the same thing.”
“I pinch myself every day that I get to do what I do. We grow things. We make things. We use our hands and create things. It is just a wonderful industry to be a part of,” he said.
Nancy Deliso, general manager and co-owner of 868 Estate Vineyards, was named the 2022 Wine Ambassador of the Year.
She was on a wine trip in Portugal and unable to attend the event. Her husband, Peter, accepted the award, which recognizes those who work to create exceptional experiences for visitors to Loudoun’s wineries.
“We’ve both been blessed in this industry,” Deliso said. “When we looked around for what to do, we met many people in the industry. What we loved about it was how it was welcoming, cooperative, loving, caring and moving forward. We love supporting our neighbors. We love supporting our industry.”
This year’s program also featured the presentation of the inaugural President’s Award to Aimee Henkle, the past chair of the Loudoun Wine Association and co-owner with her husband, Todd, of Lost Creek Winery.
Before moving to Loudoun 15 years ago, Henkle said their jobs kept them on the move—seven times in 10 years. One of those stops was in Portland, OR, where they saw small farmers working to build a wine industry. The area now is renowned for its Pinot Noir.
When they bought Lost Creek in 2012, “I wanted to be part of the transformation that was happening here,” she said. “I can’t think of a better place to be than right here, right now, when this transformation is happening here in Loudoun County. This makes me very excited.”
“I can’t wait to see where the next decade is going to take us,” Henkle said.
Loudoun Wine Association Chair Bill Hatch said that today the county has more than 1,000 acres in grape production, harvesting about 5,000 tons of grapes, and creating millions of bottles of wine.
“I call this a community, not an industry. Industry to me speaks of smokestacks. We’re a community. Everybody collaborates. We want everybody to make the best wine possible and I think that is what is going on in Loudoun County,” he said.
This year’s Loudoun Wine Awards competition attracted a record 135 entries, with 15 earning a gold rating from a panel of judges and 112 scoring for silver.
Competition Director and Chief Judge Neal Wavra, owner of Field & Main Restaurant, said in the years he has been judging the competition he has seen Loudoun’s wineries both improve in quality and expand in variety of their offerings. In particular, he said, Loudoun’s winemakers are setting the standard for Petit Manseng and Viognier.
The Chairman’s Grand Award for the best-in-show wine went to Bluemont Vineyard’s 2021 Albariño.
Best Hybrid White: Doukénie Winery’s 2020 Mandolin
Best Albariño: Bluemont Vineyard’s 2021 Albariño
Best Sauvignon Blanc: 868 Estate Vineyard’s 2021 Sauvignon Blanc
Best Petit Manseng: Williams Gap Vineyard’s 2020 Petit Manseng
Best Chardonnay: Cana Vineyards & Winery’s 2020 Chardonnay
Best Viognier: 868 Estate Vineyard’s 2020 Viognier
Best Rosé: Sunset Hills Vineyard’s Rosé of Cabernet Franc
Best Hybrid Red: Zephaniah Farm Winery’s 2018 Three Captains
Best Red Vinifera: October One Vineyard’s 2020 Cabernet Franc
Best Cabernet Franc: Williams Gap Vineyard’s 2021 Cabernet Franc
Best Merlot: Walsh Family Wine’s 2019 Russ Mountain Merlot
Best Petit Verdot: Carriage House Wineworks’ 2020 Petit Verdot
Best Bordeaux Blend:8 Chain North’s 2019 Furnace Mountain Red
