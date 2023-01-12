This weekend, 330 of the best wheelchair fencers in the world will gather at the National Conference Center to compete for gold, glory, and a shot at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
It’s the first time in 20 years that the U.S. has hosted the Wheelchair Fencing World Cup, governed by the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation. It’s free and open to the public to watch. Athletes are on their way from around the world representing Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Georgia, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Iraq, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, South Korea, Spain, Thailand, Turkey and Ukraine, according to Visit Loudoun.
And Team USA Fencing is hoping the National Conference Center will offer home field advantage for a growing sport.
“We’re excited about the tournament for two reasons,” USA Fencing Director of Communications Bryan Wendell said. “It gives us the chance to have the home field advantage and make it feel like a home cup for Team USA, but also to grow the sport of parafencing.”
USA Fencing has been working to do just that, partly by trying to bring more competitions to American soil. Wendell said this weekend’s World Cup might also be a place some spectators could see themselves at the next competition.
“We want people who would qualify as parafencer to be able to see themselves in this sport, and it’s really tough for them to do that if there’s not a home competition,” he said.
Team USA only sent three parafencers to the last Paralympic Games in 2020, in Tokyo, Wendell said. One of those, Ellen Geddes, will be competing this weekend. She and others will be competing for qualifying points that could earn them a spot at the 2024 Paralympic Games.
“Not all of them have paralympic aspirations, but most of them, if you were to ask them 100% honestly, you would hear that it’s on their bucket, on their dream board,” Wendell said.
In team has also been doing more to put its para-athletes forward.
“We are seeing growth, and it’s been encouraging to see that type of growth,” Wendell said. “It’s been an effort from our CEO down to add more visibility to the sport, even in small ways.” The parafencing logo now features next to the fencing logo on the company’s graphics and at tournaments—“It’s showing that parafencing is a major part of our sport, and an equal part of our sport.”
He said it’s a sport that’s easy to learn, but difficult to master.
“The hand-eye coordination is just one piece of it. The other is being able to fake out your opponent, move faster, out-think them—there’s a reason that people call it physical chess,” he said.
For people who might like to pick up a foil, epee or saber, he recommended the club finder at usafencing.org/try-fencing. Fortunately, the region is a hotbed for fencing, he said, and most clubs have some sort of introductory lesson offer.
“We want this to feel like a home tournament for Team USA, and we’re just encouraging people from the community to come out even if they’ve never watched fencing before,” he said.
The IWAS Wheelchair Fencing World Cup will hold matches Saturday through Tuesday at the National Conference Center, 18980 Upper Belmont Place, Leesburg. Find the schedule and learn more at usafencing.org/iwasworldcup2023 or wheelchairfencing.iwasf.com.
