A pair of Nashville singer-songwriters are enjoying a whirlwind tour of Loudoun’s music scene, a bit of a reversal of the Loudoun-to-Nashville route to which many local artists aspire.
Kirstie Kraus and Krystal King are in the middle of a string of 10 local shows organized with the help of Dave Mininberg, one of those Loudoun-based songwriters who spends a lot of time in Music City.
“Dave and I met when I was like 15 through [the Nashville Songwriters Association] through a mutual mentor. Then fast-forward through time a couple of years later, we met again in Key West and he just threw it out there,” Kraus said of Mininberg’s offer to hook them up with Loudoun venues.
They got their introduction Friday night with the party bar crowd at Spanky’s Shenanigans in Leesburg. Then they hit MacDowell’s Beach Bar stage, which is well suited to their trop-rock vibe. On Sunday, Kraus played solo at Salamander Resort, where King will perform this Sunday. Last night was Coach’s Corner in Purcellville.
Thursday night, they return to MacDowell’s and then hit Notaviva Farm Brewery near Hillsboro on Friday night. After a house concert near Purcellville on Saturday, they wrap up the tour with solo gigs Sunday—Kraus at Old 690 Brewery and King at Salamander.
Amid that whirlwind, they managed to squeeze in a visit to the home of their hero Patsy Cline in Winchester.
“All of our three shows have been worlds different, but that's like the beauty about when you do a run. You don't know where you're going to be, what to expect, and you just meet people along the way,” Kraus said.
The reception has been positive, they said.
“We’ve already gotten offered a bunch of other shows next time we come,” Kraus said.
“We just need to figure out when we want to come back. Everybody’s been super welcoming,” King said.
Kraus, a Wisconsin native, and King, from North Carolina, met five years ago in Nashville. In 2020, they started touring together, doing some 65 shows around the country—although they have yet to adopt the obvious “The 4Ks” duo moniker.
Mininberg said he’s invited other Nashville friends to perform in Loudoun, but they typically just do two or three days. “These guys took real advantage of the opportunity,” he said.
Like Mininberg, Kraus and King are finding a following in the trop-rock community—gaining airplay online stations like Radio Margaritaville and RadioA1A. Kraus’s latest release, Tide Down, a duet with Mark Mulch, is climbing up the charts; and they're regularly performing in Key West, FL, and on other coastal stages.
