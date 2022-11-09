Greg Metzler is a techie, an artist, and a history buff. His work as an artisan blacksmith satisfies all three.
“It’s loud, dirty, gritty art, and it’s fun. It’s a great stress reliever, and I can get creative,” said Metzler, a traditional artisan blacksmith who specializes in decorative and architectural work.
Metzler, who operates his shop in a restored barn on his family’s 20-acre farm near Lovettsville, is one of 18 artists participating in this weekend’s 11th annual Catoctin Holiday Art Tour. Metzler’s Creek Hollow Forge is a must-visit stop on the tour, which showcases Lovettsville area artists and guest artists in a range of media. At Creek Hollow, shoppers can snag unique gifts, including dinner triangles, copper bracelets and rings, candlesticks, bottle openers, napkin rings and metal handles that turn mason jars into beer mugs.
Metzler, who served for 21 years in the U.S. Navy and now works as a cybersecurity professional, has always had both a passion for technology and an artistic side. He grew up in southwest Pennsylvania near historic Fort Ligonier, a reconstructed French and Indian War fort featuring living history and reenactments. When his naval career brought him to Virginia, he got his history fix in Colonial Williamsburg. Blacksmithing was always a source of fascination. But the push to take up the craft himself came in the form of a Christmas gift from his wife Natalie: blacksmithing classes at the famed Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing in Waynesboro, where Metzler studied with noted blacksmith Dale Morse. Metzler enrolled in the school’s artistic blacksmithing certificate program, spending one weekend a month at the school learning classic techniques.
“That’s where I fell in love with it,” Metzler said.
When the family moved to their Lovettsville farm, a significant part of the property’s appeal was its outbuildings, including the barn Metzler restored for his shop. Putting down roots on the farm gave Metzler a chance to explore and develop his skills on the utilitarian side of blacksmithing. The family bought the previous owner’s tractor and other equipment as part of the sale. When the tractor had a bent drawbar, Metzler fixed it himself, taking pride in an old school repair. He has since helped rural neighbors repair bush hogs and other farm equipment.
Metzler started his forge with a small German anvil and a stack forge made from bricks. Since then, it’s grown into a barn full of the tools of the trade.
“From there it’s just grown, and it’s not done,” he said.
He loves mixing the antique and contemporary when selecting his equipment, from historic European anvils and vises to a modern power hammer, a hydraulic press and both gas and coal forges.
Metzler also emphasizes making his own tools when possible.
“Most of the things in here are ‘need a tool, make a tool.’ If I need a hook to hang something, I make it,” he said.
As a self-described “gadget person,” the tools of blacksmithing are a passion for Metzler, and his studio is full of cool equipment. But when it comes down to it, he says, you can start with the basics.
“If you want to be a blacksmith, all you need is fire, a surface to hammer on, a hammer and whatever material you're working with,” he said. “That’s really all you need.”
Metzler has accumulated an impressive collection of hammers over the years, but his favorite remains a one-kilo German Peddinghaus from his early days in the craft.
“It’s the hammer that I learned with … I always come back to it,” he said.
Along with the utilitarian side of his craft, Metzler also has a passion for the artistic side of blacksmithing, making detailed jewelry and fine decorative pieces, including delicate copper flowers. That artistic side will be on display at the CHAT tour, with jewelry and decorative pieces in steel, copper and silver and popular items from his Etsy site including coat hangers and dinner triangles.
“When it’s practical and old-school, that's the best of both worlds,” Metzler said.
For Metzler, having an artistic outlet is an important stress reliever for someone with a high-pressure day job.
“This is my escape,” he said. “I love what I do [for a living], but I like working with my hands.”
The fascination of working with metal is also a big part of the draw: it’s tough and rugged, but malleable and fluid when heated.
“Once you heat it up, it’s like playing with Play-Doh,” said Metzler, who uses actual modeling dough to show newbies the principles of the craft.
The annual CHAT tour is a chance to help neighbors find unique gifts, and also an opportunity to give guests a look at a working blacksmith’s shop.
“I want to make things that people will want to share with the people they care about,” he said. “I enjoy showing people the craft. How many people have actually stood in front of a blacksmith and watched them do things? I love it when people come through and they’ve got their kids with them and they’re asking questions. … I want them to come in and see what a modern blacksmith’s shop looks like.”
This year, Metzler will donate proceeds from the CHAT tour to two charities supporting Ukrainian troops and civilians, a priority for this veteran who has served in conflict zones. One nonprofit delivers medical supplies and body armor to frontline troops, and the other focuses on evacuating families from combat zones to western Ukraine.
“At the end of the day, I’ve been very fortunate, and there are people who need it,” Metzler said.
The Catoctin Holiday Art Tour takes place Saturday, Nov. 12 and Sunday, Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at studios in and around Lovettsville. For more information and a map of participating studios, go to catoctinart.com.
