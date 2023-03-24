On the day of her chair-turning debut on NBC’s Season 23 of “The Voice” last month, Mary Kate Connor was happy to be home in Ashburn celebrating with her friends, family, and schoolmates.
“I remember being in chorus class—my brother and I are both in the same class—and we’re rehearsing our pieces. We stand right next to each other in our concert formation. All of a sudden, I get a text on my phone. It’s my sister sending an article that says that I was leaked,” Connor said.
“We’re in the middle of the song and me and my brother just start shouting, jumping up and down, and running out of the classroom into the hallway [to watch the early released video]. My teacher was like, ‘what the heck?’”
“I was walking around school that day, and I would pass by classrooms that had all of their lights off and they were watching my video. That was such a surreal moment because it hadn’t even aired on TV yet and already my whole school was supporting me and excited for me.”
The week became a whirlwind for the 18-year-old Stone Bridge High School senior. Immediately after the audition aired and she chose country musician Blake Shelton as her coach, Connor’s cell phone was overwhelmed with notifications of new followers on social media.
All of this sudden attention came after a three-year-long journey to audition for the show and many months of keeping her audition a secret from her peers.
Back in 2020, a producer from ‘The Voice’ reached out to Connor’s father encouraging her to apply for the show. Although it remains a mystery how exactly she was discovered, producers invited Connor to send in audition videos and audition for Season 19.
She flew out to LA with her parents and underwent the month-long preparatory process for the audition, including TV training, vocal lessons, and a rehearsal with the backing band. However, a positive COVID test before her blind audition forced her to return home early.
“Even though it didn’t go the way that I planned in 2020, it was definitely a blessing in disguise. I look back and I watch videos of me singing, and I’m like, I was not ready for this. So I’m happy that I got a couple more years to perfect my craft and work on myself and my abilities. I definitely think that paid off,” said Connor.
Soon after her return to Ashburn, she bought her first guitar and started to teach herself how to play. She first fell in love with music through church and musical theater, but learning the guitar and beginning to write her own music was what helped her find her musical niche.
Last spring, Connor got back in contact with producers from “The Voice.” By July, she received a phone call while washing dishes at a summer camp that she was selected for a blind audition. And from late September to October, she embarked on the month-long pre-audition process again, but this time with a far better outcome.
She said the day of her blind audition started early in the morning, even though the audition wasn’t until later that afternoon. She spent the morning getting fixed up by the hair and makeup team, filming pre-performance interviews, and managing her nerves with the support of her family and network of friends from “The Voice” who were also going through the audition process.
Connor enjoys a variety of musical genres, including folk, country, Americana, indie-pop, blues, and bluegrass. She said her favorite artists range from Phoebe Bridgers to Patty Griffin. Her affinity for the breadth of the singer/songwriter category influenced her to choose the song “Stars” by fellow singer/songwriter Grace Potter and the Nocturnals as her audition song.
Her performance received two chair turns from Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.
“When [Chance the Rapper] was like ‘choose your coach,’ I had no idea what I was going to do. I just felt this little voice in my head—it was like the Holy Spirit speaking to me—was like, ‘Go with Blake.’ So I said, ‘I choose Blake!’ I don’t even remember saying it. … I didn’t really know why, but it ended up being the best decision I ever could have made.”
In addition to her blind audition, Connor has already recorded the Battle Rounds, the last of which will be aired April 4. However, as of press time, she is sworn to secrecy regarding what happens.
“Just what I can say, it’s going to be a fun time. … The fun thing about the Battle Round is that you get to work with your coach so that was a beautiful thing for me was being able to work with Blake and hear from his mentoring. He has so much wisdom from being on the show for as long as he has been.”
In the meantime, Connor has kept busy back in Ashburn with completing her senior year and applying to college. Additionally, she finds great fulfillment in doing outreach ministry to middle school girls and those with special needs.
“All of my time is spent with my friends, being in my community, helping out, and doing fun things. I love going on long drives with the windows down and blasting music with my friends in the car—just normal teenage girl stuff. It’s been crazy because I’m just honestly a normal girl who just happens to be on a TV show.”
Connor has committed to James Madison University in the fall where she plans to continue studying music, particularly in the university’s Music Industry track. Along with her dreams of recording music, she also aspires to become a music therapist and help those with special needs connect with the power of music.
“My goal on the show is not just to perform, put myself out there, gain all the followers, and become big in the industry—that’s not really what my goal is. I just want to reach people and I want to move people. I want what I do to be a force of love, and I want people to feel Jesus in my performances, everything I do, and the way I carry myself.”
“Making an impact on people is what makes this journey—all of the stress, all of the pain, all of the no’s and the hardships—that’s what makes all of this worth it for me and what makes it beautiful.”
Mary Kate Connor will compete in the Battle Rounds, which will begin airing on March 27. Watch her full audition on 'The Voice,'
