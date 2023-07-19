Lovettsville resident and government contractor Robert Bruton spent a career writing reports, most of which required too high of clearance for the public to see, before the pandemic gave him the opportunity to expand his creative writing skills and write his first three novels.
“The Double-Edged Sword” trilogy was inspired as Bruton studied the Roman Empire while pursuing his master’s degree in history in 2019.
“I basically made the case that climate change was a contributor to the decline of the Roman Empire,” he said. “And that was my thesis, and then I got all done and I said, “alright, what do I do with this?’ and then in studying some more I realized this is a great story.”
When the pandemic hit in early 2020, Bruton said he had a lot of unexpected time off from work.
“I didn’t want to waste time watching a bunch of TV, so I started writing seven to 10 pages a day,” he said.
The story follows real historical figure Gen. Flavius Belisarius as he seeks to reverse the disintegration of the Roman Empire by conquering North Africa and Italy amidst the challenges posed by the climate catastrophe of 536 AD while also struggling with his own personal relationship with his unfaithful wife.
He said the story helps show how climate change has been an important issue throughout history.
“When people are trying to think about: Is climate change something we should take seriously? I thought this story offered an example of why we should,” he said.
Bruton said when he looked at data points from the time period during his research for his thesis, it was clear to him that several volcanic eruptions occurred in 536 AD which caused a decade of global cooling.
He also said he was inspired by Belisarius’ story and the strength of character and love he showed despite the great hardships he endured. Bruton said he hopes his readers will find inspiration from his life as well.
“In the end, it’s just a beautiful story about a difficult marriage,” he said. “… It’s a great story of one of the great unknown periods of human history, and I just wanted to tell the story.”
The second book in the trilogy, “Empire in Apocalypse,” is scheduled to be released later this summer, while the first book, “Empire Resurgent,” is being held up with the publisher longer than anticipated.
“We’re doing this like Star Wars, going forward and then going back,” Bruton laughed.
In addition to research about the characters, the science and the history, Bruton also had to learn the skill of writing creatively verses technically.
“My first draft read a lot like a long intelligence report,” he said.
He read books including “On Writing” by Stephen King and “Story Genius” by Lisa Cron to help him grow his skill set to include novel writing.
Bruton said he hopes to write more historical fiction with a focus on large climate events throughout history.
“I would basically make 536 AD the launching point,” he said. “… I would love to be the guy that writes climate change thrillers.”
More information at authorrobertbruton.com/.
