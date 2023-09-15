The Loudoun Symphony Orchestra will present the opening concert of its 2023-2024 season, “Fanfare,” under the baton of newly appointed artistic director Kim Allen Kluge and accompanied by the Loudoun Chorale on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.
Sponsored by Toth Financial, the concert features Aaron Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Valerie Coleman’s “UMOJA, Anthem for Unity.” The orchestra will perform two stirring pieces of film music around the theme of liberty, Hans Zimmer’s “Now We Are Free” from “Gladiator” and John Williams’ “Hymn to the Fallen” from “Saving Private Ryan,” which will be sung by the Loudoun Chorale. The program concludes with Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7.
The nonprofit orchestra’s five-concert 33rd season will also feature a mix of classics and new voices, such as Ottorino Respighi’s “Pines of Rome,” Gustav Holst’s “The Planets,” John Williams’s “Star Wars Suite for Orchestra,” and Kluge’s own “Traveler in the Mist.” The holiday concert will include “Snowy Day” by Boys II Men and Duke Ellington's take on Nutcracker, and later in the season the orchestra will be visited by the Melichenko family, visiting musicians from Ukraine.
Kluge is a valedictorian of Oberlin Conservatory of Music where he served as concertmaster of the Oberlin Chamber Orchestra and received the Arthur Dann Award for Outstanding Pianist and the Pi Cappa Lamda Scholarship for Musical Excellence. He pursued double doctorates in Piano and Conducting from the University of Maryland and received a conducting diploma from the Academia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, Italy.
He also participated in the Tanglewood Music Center Conducting Program, and in 2006 he won the Wammie Award for Best Conductor at the Washington Area Music Awards. He has appeared as a guest conductor for many orchestras including Sinfonietta de Paris, the Boston Pops Orchestra, the Baltimore Lyric Opera, Les Solistes Parisiens, and the Mannheim Chamber Orchestra.
The first concerts of the Loudoun Symphony Orchestra’s season will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 at at St. David’s Episcopal Church, 43600 Russell Branch Parkway in Ashburn.
Tickets are on sale at eventbrite.com/e/fanfare-tickets-698424425257. Individual concert tickets are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and free for children. Season tickets will be on sale until October 1. More information is online at loudounsymphony.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.