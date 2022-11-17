Chip Hammond found music first. Then he found Jesus.
Hammond, a Leesburg-based Presbyterian minister and jazz drummer, explores the spiritual roots of jazz in his story and song performance “Jazz: Spirituality in a Minor Key” on Friday, Nov. 18.
“I talk about the intertwining of the Christian faith with the formation of jazz and the reflection of it in jazz. The points that I make are underscored and punctuated by music,” Hammond said.
Hammond grew up playing drums in rock bands in the New Jersey suburbs of New York City and at one point thought music was his calling. But finding Christianity in his late teens changed everything and led to a different—but still rich—relationship with music.
“I thought [music] was what I was going to do in life,” he said. “I did not grow up in a particularly spiritual home,” Hammond said. “I had a spiritual awakening of sorts my freshman year of college. I still did music but it became less important as I pursued my education”
Finding Christianity while an undergrad at William Paterson College in New Jersey was life-changing for Hammond, an awakening inspired by his brother’s faith journey.
“His life just radically changed, and it kind of got my attention. I was a pretty outspoken atheist until that point,“ Hammond said.
Hammond became heavily involved with churches in New Jersey. As his faith grew, he felt a calling to pursue the ministry, inspired in part by the biblical Book of Amos, a shepherd turned prophet.
“Amos says, ‘I wasn’t a preacher. I was a shepherd and a pruner of sycamore fig trees and God called me and told me to do this.’ I kind of identify with Amos,” Hammond said.
Hammond earned his Master of Divinity degree from Westminster Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania. Shortly after graduating he got a call from Bethel Presbyterian Church in Leesburg as part of that congregation’s search for a pastor. The church was a good fit, and Hammond and his family found a welcoming community in Loudoun. Hammond has been pastor at Bethel for nearly 30 years and went on to earn his doctorate from Gordon-Conwell Theological Seminary in Massachusetts while serving at Bethel.
Hammond said his divinity studies, work as a pastor and raising four children with his wife, Donna, didn’t leave much time for music for a couple of decades.
“[Music] got put on hold for a number of years,” he said. He said Donna, whom he describes as “a phenomenal singer,” helped bring music back into his life. “It’s something we started to do together,” he said.
Around 10 years ago, Hammond discovered the Loudoun jazz scene and started attending local jazz jams. Hammond formed his band, On Easy Street, and when the band lost its female vocalist a few years ago, Donna Hammond jumped in as the singer.
Hammond has been exploring the connections between jazz and spirituality for decades. He’s inspired in part by the work of one of his mentors, William Edgar, a professor at Westminster and jazz pianist whose book “A Supreme Love” explores the links between jazz and Christianity.
“What [Edgar] says that I think is really true is that jazz has a certain sadness to it. You hear it in what they call the blue notes: the flatted thirds and fifths and sevenths. But there’s also a defiant joy,” Hammond said.
He created his concert/seminar ”Jazz: Spirituality in a Minor Key” combining a talk on the spiritual roots of jazz, with a focus on faith and the African American community, with jazz and blues classics. Hammond is backed by his band, On Easy Street, for the show, with Donna Hammond on vocals, Ryan Benton on piano and guitar and Chris Thompson on bass. The band specializes in jazz from the 1920s through the 1950s, and the performance features familiar pieces from Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Fats Waller, Bobby Timmons and other greats.
Hammond recently launched a jazz jam at Bethel on the third Thursday of each month. He plans to continue to explore spirituality as a musician, finding meaning and connection in the music.
“Jazz, as Wynton Marsalis has said, is really about life. It kind of looks at all the aspects of life.” Hammond said. “The blues really are a reminder that God’s not just in our happy moments. He’s in our sad moments too. The Bible is full of blues.”
Chip Hammond’s “Jazz: Spirituality in Minor Key” featuring On Easy Street takes place Friday, Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 37018 Glendale St. in Purcellville. Admission is free and donations will be accepted. For details and advance registration, go to facebook.com/stpetes.
